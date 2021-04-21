Engineer Production Mechanical at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our client is currently looking to appoint an Engineer Production Mechanical in Johannesburg.
Duties
â€¢ Plan, design, operate and maintain engineering projects.
â€¢ Develop cost effective solutions according to standards.
â€¢ Evaluate existing technical manuals, standard drawings and procedures to incorporate new technology.
â€¢ Develop tender specifications.
â€¢ Ensure through evaluation that planning and design by others is done according to sound engineering principles and according to norms and standards and code of practice.
â€¢ Approve engineering works according to prescribed norms and standards.
â€¢ Ensure training and development of technicians, technologists and candidate engineers to promote skills/knowledge transfer and adherence to sound engineering principles and code of practice.
â€¢ Supervise the engineering work and processes.
â€¢ Administer performance management and development.
â€¢ Keep up with new technologies and procedures.
â€¢ Research on engineering technology to improve expertise laise with relevant bodies/councils on engineering-related matters.
â€¢ Manage resources and prepare and consolidate inputs for facilitation of resource utilisation.
â€¢ Ensure adherence to regulations and procedures for procurement and personnel administration.
â€¢ Monitor and control expenditure.
â€¢ Report on expenditure and service delivery.
- Requirements
- An Engineering degree (B Eng/ BSC (Eng) or relevant qualification.
- A minimum of 3 years’ post qualification experience in Engineering is required.
- Must be a registered as a Professional Engineering with ECSA.
- Must have a valid driver’s license.