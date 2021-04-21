Engineering Manager (Mechanical) – Mining

Our client in the water treatment industry is looking for an Engineering Manager (Mechanical) to join their team in Randfontein.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Create Plans for New Engineering Projects

Create designs for new engineering projects

Work closely with architects, draftsmen, as well as research and development teams to develop building structures, roadways, bridges, production machinery, or electrical systems.

Oversee Engineering Staff

Hire and train engineering staff

Conduct interviews, complete job reviews, and act as mentors for engineers

Set and review professional development goals for engineers

Review Technical Documents

From technical drawings to manuals, review all documentation associated with engineering projects

Complete mechanical analysis reports, review contract documents, and fill out and submit necessary permit applications.

Design Project Budgets, Schedules, and Staffing

Once a project has been green-lighted, develop a project schedule and budget

Complete cost estimation reports, assemble engineering teams, assign tasks, set deadlines, and order materials.

Inspect Progress of Engineering Projects

Make frequent visits to job sites to check on the progress of engineering projects

Meet with lead engineers to discuss issues and work progression, ensure that projects are meeting specifications, and revise schedules or deadlines as necessary

Make sure that employees are working according to company policy, and country regulations

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualified Mechanical Engineer

ECSA registered

8 to 15 years’ relevant experience, with strong mining experience

Fluent in English and Afrikaans

Willing and able to travel (locally and internationally)

Clear criminal record and medically fit – will be required to access mine sites, and to go underground as and when required

Valid driver’s license

Critical skills required

Mechanical skills – from operating tools to deciphering blueprints, must display strong mechanical skills

Project management – be familiar with all aspects and stages of project management, such as budgeting, cost estimating, scheduling, and team assembly

Problem-solving – continually assessing worksites and project progression, able to addres any issues that arise

Communication – strong verbal and written communication skills when collaborating with engineers, architects, vendors, and other professionals on a daily basis

Time management – the ability to set and meet deadlines for project completion is an asset

Organisational skills – able to maintain schedules and budgets and track the progress of multiple projects

Math skills – above-average math skills are necessary to create budgets, make necessary measurements, and calculate the amount and cost of needed materials

