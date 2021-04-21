Environmental Specialist

One of our mining clients are looking for an Environmental Specialist to join their team in KZN.

Desired Skills:

Grade 12 Certificateo Degree/National Diploma in Environmental Managemento Knowledge of ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and 45001 is essentialo 6 – 8 years in a plant mining environment

About The Employer:

Should you have what it takes, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] – You can also contact Danielle, Anmari, or Nombuso on [Phone Number Removed]; .

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

