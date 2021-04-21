Executive Account Manager

10 – 12 years’ experience, of which at least 5 years must at an Executive level.

The

experience must include relevant exposure to ICT and/or Sales Account

Management and Key Account Management. Incumbent must have proven business

acumen with experience in C-suite stakeholder engagement

Relevant Degree (NQF 7) (IT / Engineering / Commerce/Business Management)

and an MBA will be an advantage

Formulate and implement strategic plans that accounts for current and future

market forces and movements. This must include operational milestones that

drive the company to achieve its strategic objectives.

Develop the vertical strategy and execute on account plans to ensure that

revenue targets are achieved or exceeded. Ensure customer satisfaction through positioning the company technologies and

solutions which will deliver true value-add therefor enable them to gain a

competitive advantage.

employees are unable to resolve a critical customer issue. Responsible for the

P&L for their respective portfolios.

external.

objective surplus sales, profitability, resources; business goals and objectives.

preservation of the company’s brand and reputation.

approved budget. Key accountability for profit and loss.

between company and all accounts in the respective vertical.

and coordinating activities to achieve revenue achievement and cost

containment targets

and coordinating activities to achieve revenue achievement and cost containment targets Foster a culture of accountability and manage by objectives. Build a highperformance

team driven by customer orientation

