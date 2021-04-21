Executive Account Manager

Apr 21, 2021

10 – 12 years’ experience, of which at least 5 years must at an Executive level.
The
experience must include relevant exposure to ICT and/or Sales Account
Management and Key Account Management. Incumbent must have proven business
acumen with experience in C-suite stakeholder engagement

Relevant Degree (NQF 7) (IT / Engineering / Commerce/Business Management)
and an MBA will be an advantage

Formulate and implement strategic plans that accounts for current and future
market forces and movements. This must include operational milestones that
drive the company to achieve its strategic objectives.

  • Develop the vertical strategy and execute on account plans to ensure that
    revenue targets are achieved or exceeded.
  • Ensure customer satisfaction through positioning the company technologies and
    solutions which will deliver true value-add therefor enable them to gain a
    competitive advantage.
  • Act as a first point of contact for escalations where the respective sales
    employees are unable to resolve a critical customer issue. Responsible for the
    P&L for their respective portfolios.
  • Build strategic relationships at executive levels across the company functions and
    external.
  • Develop and implement operational controls that drives the account to achieve
    objective surplus sales, profitability, resources; business goals and objectives.
  • Address complaints and resolve issues aiming to customer contentment and the
    preservation of the company’s brand and reputation.
  • Ensure that financial management cost of sales and expenditure to achieve
    approved budget. Key accountability for profit and loss.
  • Responsible for Management, effectiveness and efficiency of all process
    between company and all accounts in the respective vertical.
  • Manage the annual budget and forecasts within strategic guidelines, directing
    and coordinating activities to achieve revenue achievement and cost
    containment targets
  • Foster a culture of accountability and manage by objectives. Build a highperformance
    team driven by customer orientation

Desired Skills:

  • ICT Sales
  • Key Account Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position