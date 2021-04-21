Executive Manager: Operations (6 Month Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Strategy development for the Insurance Companies’ operations
- Execute the Company Strategy through the governance of the operations for company including underwriting, reinsurance, claims administration, and product development
- Monitoring and Reporting on progress
- Manage Stakeholder Relationships
- Departmental and People Management
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Postgraduate Commercial Degree (BCom) / Business Management / Economics / Law or Risk Management
- FSB Registered RE (Representative)
- FSB Registered KI (Key Representative)
- Ideal: MBA / MBL