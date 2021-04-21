Our client in the Public Sector has an opportunity available for an Executive Manager: Operations. This will be fixed term contract position for 6 months based in the Centurion area.
Requirements:
- Postgraduate Commercial Degree (BCom) / Business Management / Economics / Law or Risk Management
- FSB Registered RE (Representative)
- FSB Registered KI (Key Representative)
- MBA / MBL will be advantageous
- 7 -10 years experience in Senior Management Operations including:
- Entire Insurance Value Chain
- Product development
- Distribution channels
- Policy administration
- Underwriting
- Claims
- Reinsurance (Planning and structuring)
- Strategy Development
- UMA / Binder-holder (transaction structuring)
- Leadership and Management Impact (Board & sub-board committee contribution)
- Risk Management
- RE (Representative) & KI (Key representative) Experience
- Knowledge of the PFMA
- FSB Regulations
KPAs:
- Strategy development for the Insurance Companies’ operations
- Execute the Company Strategy through the governance of the operations for including underwriting, reinsurance, claims administration, and product development
- Monitoring and Reporting on progress
- Manage Stakeholder Relationships
- Departmental and People Management
