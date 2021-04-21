Executive Manager: Operations

Our client in the Public Sector has an opportunity available for an Executive Manager: Operations. This will be fixed term contract position for 6 months based in the Centurion area.

Requirements:

Postgraduate Commercial Degree (BCom) / Business Management / Economics / Law or Risk Management

FSB Registered RE (Representative)

FSB Registered KI (Key Representative)

MBA / MBL will be advantageous

7 -10 years experience in Senior Management Operations including:

Entire Insurance Value Chain Product development Distribution channels Policy administration Underwriting Claims



Reinsurance (Planning and structuring)



Strategy Development



UMA / Binder-holder (transaction structuring)



Leadership and Management Impact (Board & sub-board committee contribution)



Risk Management



RE (Representative) & KI (Key representative) Experience

Knowledge of the PFMA

FSB Regulations

KPAs:

Strategy development for the Insurance Companies’ operations

Execute the Company Strategy through the governance of the operations for including underwriting, reinsurance, claims administration, and product development

Monitoring and Reporting on progress

Manage Stakeholder Relationships

Departmental and People Management

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

