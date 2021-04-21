Executive Manager: Operations

Apr 21, 2021

Our client in the Public Sector has an opportunity available for an Executive Manager: Operations. This will be fixed term contract position for 6 months based in the Centurion area.

Requirements:

  • Postgraduate Commercial Degree (BCom) / Business Management / Economics / Law or Risk Management
  • FSB Registered RE (Representative)
  • FSB Registered KI (Key Representative)
  • MBA / MBL will be advantageous
  • 7 -10 years experience in Senior Management Operations including:
    • Entire Insurance Value Chain
      • Product development
      • Distribution channels
      • Policy administration
      • Underwriting
      • Claims
    • Reinsurance (Planning and structuring)
    • Strategy Development
    • UMA / Binder-holder (transaction structuring)
    • Leadership and Management Impact (Board & sub-board committee contribution)
    • Risk Management
    • RE (Representative) & KI (Key representative) Experience
  • Knowledge of the PFMA
  • FSB Regulations

KPAs:

  • Strategy development for the Insurance Companies’ operations
  • Execute the Company Strategy through the governance of the operations for including underwriting, reinsurance, claims administration, and product development
  • Monitoring and Reporting on progress
  • Manage Stakeholder Relationships
  • Departmental and People Management

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

