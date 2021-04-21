Executive Sales

Our client is an established global ICT company throughout and strives to consistently provide reliable, stable, and consistent services. They are a leader in service excellence and has one of the biggest pools of ICT skills in Africa. Through their strategic vendor relationships, they can deliver the best solutions across multiple industries.

They are currently looking for an Executive: Sales Account Manager.

Description:

Responsible to provide leadership and strategic direction of their respective portfolios in their respective verticals. Responsible for proactive hunting of new business and accounts in their respective vertical. Presenting and demonstrating the value of products and services to prospective buyers.

Key Responsibilities / Primary Functions:

Formulate and implement strategic plans that accounts for current and future market forces and movements. This must include operational milestones that drive the company to achieve its strategic objectives.

Develop the vertical strategy and execute on account plans to ensure that revenue targets are achieved or exceeded.

Ensure customer satisfaction through positioning the company’s technologies and solutions which will deliver true value-add therefor enable them to gain a competitive advantage.

Act as a first point of contact for escalations where the respective sales employees are unable to resolve a critical customer issue. Responsible for the P&L for their respective portfolios.

Build strategic relationships at executive levels across the company’s functions and

Develop and implement operational controls that drives the account to achieve objective surplus sales, profitability, resources, business goals and objectives.

Address complaints and resolve issues aiming to customer contentment and the preservation of the company’s brand and reputation.

Ensure that financial management cost of sales and expenditure to achieve approved budget. Key accountability for profit and loss.

Responsible for Management, effectiveness, and efficiency of all process between the company and all accounts in the respective vertical.

Manage the annual budget and forecasts within strategic guidelines, directing and coordinating activities to achieve revenue achievement and cost containment targets.

Foster a culture of accountability and manage by objectives. Build a high-performance team driven by customer orientation.

Core Functional Knowledge / Skills:

Business Development

Financial Management

Sales Strategy

Sales Planning and Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Account Management

Incident Management

Impactful Communication

Relationship Building and Partnering

Business Negotiation

Result Orientation

Digital Literacy

Customer Focus

Analytical and Problem Solving

Competencies:

Relevant Degree (NQF 7) (IT / Engineering / Commerce/Business Management) and an MBA will be an advantage.

Minimum Requirements:

10 – 12 Years’ Experience, of which at least 5 years must at an Executive Level. The experience must include relevant exposure to ICT and/or Sales Account.

Management and Key Account Management. Incumbent must have proven business acumen with experience in C-suite stakeholder engagement.

Desired Skills:

MBA

business development

sales strategy

