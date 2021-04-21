POSITION : FINANCE ASSISTANT
AREA : SOUTHERN SUBURBS OF JOHANNESBURG
SALARY : MARKET RELATED
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
To ensure compliance with all accounting and finance requirements of the company and assisting the Financial Manager where necessary.
SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- MUST have a COMPLETED Matric with a (Minimum C aggregate for HG Mathematics & HG Accounting) – Copy of matric results required with application.
- COMPLETED B.Com/B.Compt/B.Tech Degree in Accounting ONLY!
- Min 3- 5 years in a similar capacity
- Knowledge of Pastel and Oracle
- MS Excel (Advanced Level – candidate must be knowledgeable, efficient and navigation speed must be high in excel)
- MS PowerPoint (Advanced Level). Prior experience in presentations
- The suitable candidate must be able to work overtime on short notice and must have thorough basic accounting concept knowledge
- Valid license + own reliable vehicle
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Cashbook recons and updating
- Stock Counts
- Capture GRV Stock on Pastel Partner and Pastel Evolution
- Bank accounts
- Balance sheet recons
- Raw material pricing and payments
- Debtors recons and client visits to build rapport and resolve any queries with regards too payments
- Manage account receivable and payables
- Fixed Asset Management
Should you feel that you meet all the minimum requirements for the role, please feel free to email your Updated CV + Matric certifcate for shortlisting purposes to:
[Email Address Removed]
