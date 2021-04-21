Finance Assistant

Apr 21, 2021

POSITION : FINANCE ASSISTANT
AREA : SOUTHERN SUBURBS OF JOHANNESBURG
SALARY : MARKET RELATED

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
To ensure compliance with all accounting and finance requirements of the company and assisting the Financial Manager where necessary.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

  • MUST have a COMPLETED Matric with a (Minimum C aggregate for HG Mathematics & HG Accounting) – Copy of matric results required with application.
  • COMPLETED B.Com/B.Compt/B.Tech Degree in Accounting ONLY!
  • Min 3- 5 years in a similar capacity
  • Knowledge of Pastel and Oracle
  • MS Excel (Advanced Level – candidate must be knowledgeable, efficient and navigation speed must be high in excel)
  • MS PowerPoint (Advanced Level). Prior experience in presentations
  • The suitable candidate must be able to work overtime on short notice and must have thorough basic accounting concept knowledge
  • Valid license + own reliable vehicle

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Cashbook recons and updating
  • Stock Counts
  • Capture GRV Stock on Pastel Partner and Pastel Evolution
  • Bank accounts
  • Balance sheet recons
  • Raw material pricing and payments
  • Debtors recons and client visits to build rapport and resolve any queries with regards too payments
  • Manage account receivable and payables
  • Fixed Asset Management

Should you feel that you meet all the minimum requirements for the role, please feel free to email your Updated CV + Matric certifcate for shortlisting purposes to:
[Email Address Removed]

Please note that if you have not received a response by the 28th April 2021, your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

