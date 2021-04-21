Finance Assistant

POSITION : FINANCE ASSISTANT

AREA : SOUTHERN SUBURBS OF JOHANNESBURG

SALARY : MARKET RELATED

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

To ensure compliance with all accounting and finance requirements of the company and assisting the Financial Manager where necessary.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

MUST have a COMPLETED Matric with a (Minimum C aggregate for HG Mathematics & HG Accounting) – Copy of matric results required with application.

COMPLETED B.Com/B.Compt/B.Tech Degree in Accounting ONLY!

Min 3- 5 years in a similar capacity

Knowledge of Pastel and Oracle

MS Excel (Advanced Level – candidate must be knowledgeable, efficient and navigation speed must be high in excel)

MS PowerPoint (Advanced Level). Prior experience in presentations

The suitable candidate must be able to work overtime on short notice and must have thorough basic accounting concept knowledge

Valid license + own reliable vehicle

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Cashbook recons and updating

Stock Counts

Capture GRV Stock on Pastel Partner and Pastel Evolution

Bank accounts

Balance sheet recons

Raw material pricing and payments

Debtors recons and client visits to build rapport and resolve any queries with regards too payments

Manage account receivable and payables

Fixed Asset Management

Should you feel that you meet all the minimum requirements for the role, please feel free to email your Updated CV + Matric certifcate for shortlisting purposes to:

[Email Address Removed]

Please note that if you have not received a response by the 28th April 2021, your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

