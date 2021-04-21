Finance Assistant at Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company

Apr 21, 2021

  • Overall objective of Job Function
    ? Compliance with all accounting and finance requirements of the company and assisting the financial manager where necessary.
  • Minimum Qualification
    ? Matric/Grade 12 (Minimum C aggregate for Mathematics and Accounting on Higher Grade – Copy of matric results required)
    ? Bcom Accounting Degree or equivalent qualification is compulsory
    ? Oracle ERP system (basic understanding and one year experience)
  • Basic Competencies and minimum experience
    ? 2 years’ finance experience
    (Knowledge, Skills & Attributes)
    Knowledge
    ? Pastel and Oracle is and added advantage
    ? MS Excel (Advanced Level – candidate must be knowledgeable, efficient and navigation speed must be high in excel)
    ? Outlook
    ? MS Word
    ? MS PowerPoint (Advanced Level). Prior experience in PPT presentations is an added advantage
    Skills
    ? Time management (Overtime will be required occasionally and on short notice)
    ? Ability to work independently with limited supervision and capability to multitask/prioritize.
    Attributes
    ? Candidate must have basic accounting concept knowledge (debits, credits, assets, liabilities, income and expenditures)
    ? Accuracy, customer focused, logical thinking, highly flexible, with solid interpersonal skills that allow one to work effectively in a diverse working environment.
    ? Able to deal with people sensitivity, tactfully, diplomatically and professionally at all times
    ? Strong attention to detail
    ? Strong work ethic and positive team attitude
    DETAILED DESCRIPTION OF JOB
    DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
    Key Performance Area
    Task within each KPA
    Measurable e.g. by when
  • Cashbook recons and updating
    ? Various bank accounts to be reconciled and recons to be processed
    Weekly
  • Stock Counts
    ? Request GRV adjustments and stock holding reports from Distributors, match GRV with Supplier (Head Office) invoice
    ? Capture stock/invoices and adjustment on pastel
    ? Run inventory valuation report from pastel, match with stock holding
    ? Year-end stock count
    ? Prepare COGS reports
    ? Prepare low shelf life report
    ? Prepare purchase orders
    ? Delivering tender documents to neighbouring countries
    ? Monitoring out of stock products
    ? Completing payment requisitions
    6th Monthly
  • Pastel Partner and Evolution
    ? Capture on Pastel
    ? GRV Stock
    Weekly
  • Bank Accounts
    ? Monitoring bank balances
    ? Loading payments
    Daily
  • Balance Sheet Recons
    ? Maintain the following balance sheet items: accruals, suspense account, accounts payable
    Monthly
  • Raw Material Pricing and Payments
    ? Establish relationships with Vendors and confirming pricing.
    ? Timely payments to suppliers
    Weekly
  • Debtors recons and client visits/Manage
    ? Regular customer visits to state hospitals, depots, and other customers to improve relationship and resolve queries relating to payments
    Weekly
    account receivable and payables
    ? Reconcile statements from UPD with our ledger on excel on a monthly basis
    ? Cashbook allocations to be processed weekly
    ? Review accounts payable age analysis weekly
    ? Provide comments on age analysis for overdue customers and suppliers
    ? Check invoices to verify penalties/overcharges received from state clients
    ? Process journal for decimal write off – monthly
  • Fixed Asset Management
    ? Maintain asset register for the company and record all asset purchased on a monthly basis
    ? Additions, disposals and calculation of depreciation of assets done on a monthly basis
    ? Manage company credit/petrol card facilities
    Monthly
  • General
    ? Ad hoc activities given by the direct line manager
    Ad hoc
    The right candidate must be efficient on excel, able to work overtime on short notice and must have thorough basic accounting concept knowledge.

Desired Skills:

  • Pastel
  • Oracle
  • MS Excel
  • MS Power Point
  • Strong attention to detail
  • strong work ethic
  • accuracy
  • customer focused
  • logical thinking
  • solid interpersonal skills

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

