Finance Manager at Southey Personnel Services

Taking control of all financial disciplines required for the smooth running of the operations

Oversee the preparation of monthly management accounts

Instilling the accounting discipline to process transactions timeously, rid batch processing and

dual capturing and move the organization towards reporting on the 3rd day of the month after

closing.

Analyse the financial climate and market trends to assist Executive Management in creating

strategic plans for the future

Continuously consider cost saving opportunities or areas where waste/inefficiencies could be

eliminated and influence corrective action by line management

Manage the development of static reports and dynamic dashboards that provide complete,

reliable, accurate and timely business information for management reporting purposes.

Continuously identify and pursue opportunities to improve control procedures.

Put in place the appropriate controls and procedures to track and report costs and GP margins

per job.

Manage and control the reporting of the work in progress per job.

Timeous Invoicing of work in progress

Manage the Finance team to ensure reconciliations are completed within due dates and all

reconciling items are resolved timeously

Oversee the monthly financial and management reporting to Head Office

Controlling and tracking the working capital cycle with a focus on accurate cash flow

forecasting to meet operational requirements

Working closely with the Manging Director to make sure Debtors don’t compromise credit

limits

Collection of debtors within the company’s normal credit terms.

Deal in foreign exchange contracts for both imports and exports in order to minimize foreign

exchange risks

Manage the preparation of year end working files for audit

Liaising with external and internal auditors

Manage the preparation and submission of annual tax packs to head office

Measure, control and track return on capital expenditure

Develop and manage the annual budgets

Tracking and reporting of approved research and development costs.

Engaging with customers and suppliers (both local and international) on commercial terms to

ensure financial and operational risks are limited

Ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations

Review of insurance requirements, submission of annual declarations and tracking of claims

Supervision and training of staff.

Project management of various system implementation projects.

Responsible for the entire stores department and management of inventory.

Oversee the entire HR function for both salary and wage employees for the division.

Oversee the entire IT function within the division, which primarily involves:

o Improvement of system processes

o Automation of manual processes and reporting

o Managing various IT projects and ensure successful implementation

Hardware/software maintenance and upgrade requirements

Desired Skills:

Salary

wages

invoicing

financial and management reports

annual budgets

internal and external audits

tax

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Chartered Secretaries South Africa

