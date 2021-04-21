Finance Manager at Southey Personnel Services

Taking control of all financial disciplines required for the smooth running of the operations
Oversee the preparation of monthly management accounts
Instilling the accounting discipline to process transactions timeously, rid batch processing and
dual capturing and move the organization towards reporting on the 3rd day of the month after
closing.
Analyse the financial climate and market trends to assist Executive Management in creating
strategic plans for the future
Continuously consider cost saving opportunities or areas where waste/inefficiencies could be
eliminated and influence corrective action by line management
Manage the development of static reports and dynamic dashboards that provide complete,
reliable, accurate and timely business information for management reporting purposes.
Continuously identify and pursue opportunities to improve control procedures.
Put in place the appropriate controls and procedures to track and report costs and GP margins
per job.
Manage and control the reporting of the work in progress per job.
Timeous Invoicing of work in progress
Manage the Finance team to ensure reconciliations are completed within due dates and all
reconciling items are resolved timeously
Oversee the monthly financial and management reporting to Head Office
Controlling and tracking the working capital cycle with a focus on accurate cash flow
forecasting to meet operational requirements
Working closely with the Manging Director to make sure Debtors don’t compromise credit
limits
Collection of debtors within the company’s normal credit terms.
Deal in foreign exchange contracts for both imports and exports in order to minimize foreign
exchange risks
Manage the preparation of year end working files for audit
Liaising with external and internal auditors
Manage the preparation and submission of annual tax packs to head office
Measure, control and track return on capital expenditure
Develop and manage the annual budgets
Tracking and reporting of approved research and development costs.
Engaging with customers and suppliers (both local and international) on commercial terms to
ensure financial and operational risks are limited
Ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations
Review of insurance requirements, submission of annual declarations and tracking of claims
Supervision and training of staff.
Project management of various system implementation projects.
Responsible for the entire stores department and management of inventory.
Oversee the entire HR function for both salary and wage employees for the division.
Oversee the entire IT function within the division, which primarily involves:
o Improvement of system processes
o Automation of manual processes and reporting
o Managing various IT projects and ensure successful implementation
Hardware/software maintenance and upgrade requirements
Desired Skills:
- Salary
- wages
- invoicing
- financial and management reports
- annual budgets
- internal and external audits
- tax
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Chartered Secretaries South Africa