Financial Adviser at Liberty

The Emerging Consumer Department or ECM, under the Liberty Group, is looking for highly motivated individuals to add to its Financial Adviser Base in Mthatha.
What we are looking for;
- The minimum criteria is a Matric Qualification, as we will be offering full training and accreditation in the Financial Services.
- Candidates with sales/retail experience will be getting first preferrence.
- All candidates must be willing to begin next month
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Financial Adviser
- Promotions
- Retail
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Liberty (JSE: LBH) is a financial services and property holding company with registered head office situated in Johannesburg, South Africa at Liberty Centre, 1 Ameshoff St., Braamfontein.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Data Allowance
- Accreditation