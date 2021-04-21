Financial Adviser at Liberty

The Emerging Consumer Department or ECM, under the Liberty Group, is looking for highly motivated individuals to add to its Financial Adviser Base in Mthatha.

What we are looking for;

The minimum criteria is a Matric Qualification, as we will be offering full training and accreditation in the Financial Services.

Candidates with sales/retail experience will be getting first preferrence.

All candidates must be willing to begin next month

Desired Skills:

Sales

Financial Adviser

Promotions

Retail

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Liberty (JSE: LBH) is a financial services and property holding company with registered head office situated in Johannesburg, South Africa at Liberty Centre, 1 Ameshoff St., Braamfontein.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Data Allowance

Accreditation

Learn more/Apply for this position