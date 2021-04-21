-
Job Title: Financial Controller
-
Reporting to: Head of Finance
-
Main Purpose:Alongside the Head of Finance ensure the professional management and automation of the financial administration of the Company and to ensure financial integrity of financial processes and credibility with all stakeholders.
Duties will include, but will not be limited to:
- Processing of a number of transactions for various entities
- TAX returns and submissions for individuals and juristic entities
- VAT Returns
- UIF Reporting
- Various legislative Submissions such as EMP201 etc.
- Submission of all statutory returns to SARS
- Processing and capturing of various Insurance, Grouplife, etc. payments
- Drafting of Financial Statements and annual SARS tax returns for entities
- Taking control of payment meetings with directors and related parties, attending meetings and resolving queries where required
- Posting of transactions to Trial balance
- Assistance with Income and expense reconciliations
- Income Statement
- Budget vs. actuals reporting
- Maintenance of fixed asset register
- Expense claims
- Preparation of audits for all relative groups to the business
- Income tax for individuals and related entities, tax clearance certificates, letters of good standing etc.
- Other related administrative functions
- Preparing the monthly profit and loss and balance sheet reports
- Tax reporting and inventory processing
- Collecting and analysing data, which is then used in the preparation of weekly and monthly estimates
- Advising on estimates for project funding
- Creating KPI reports
- Preparing weekly cash flow statement and controlling expenditure and cash flow
- Assisting with the preparation of year-end accounts and statutory accounts
- Responding to all financial inquiries by gathering and interpreting data
- Conducting internal audits
- Examining financial records to check for accuracy
- Managing and training staff when necessary
- Gather and monitor financial data (e.g. sales revenues and liabilities)
- Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual statements (balance sheets and income statements)
- Forecast costs and revenues
- Manage tax payments
- Prepare budgets (for the entire company and by department)
- Monitor and report on accounting discrepancies
- Conduct details risk analyses to assess potential investments
- Analyse financial trends
- Perform month-end and year-end close processes
- Full management of accounts payable (i.e. processing invoices, payments and reconciliation of accounts etc.)
- Assist with management of accounts receivable (i.e. distributions of statements, following up on outstanding invoices, processing remittances, reconciliations etc.)
- Assist with cash flow management functions and processing (i.e. bank, petty cash and cash flow forecasts?
- Preparation of information for execution of monthly invoicing cycle and reconciliations
- Manage all VAT and Income Tax related matters
- Ensure smooth operation of all finance related matters
- Preparation of management reports, financial statements and other financial related reports and correspondence
- Assist with strategic planning and execution
- Assist in the formulation of annual budgets and ad hoc financial forecasts
- Resolution of finance related queries
- Provide general support and assistance on all financial administration and related deliverables
- Managing the general ledger including overseeing the monthly balance sheet, banking and inter-company reconciliations
- Completion of the monthly accruals, journals, fixed assets and depreciation schedules
- Managing foreign currency payments
- Ensuring accounting standards and policies are adhered to
- Reporting consolidated results at a group level
- Liaison with external Auditors
- Proactively identify new initiatives that could benefit the organisation
- Create and maintain a chart of accounts
- Establish well-documented systems for recordkeeping and accounting
- Regularly update management regarding the financial status of the company
- Analyze business operations, financial commitments, costs, revenues and trends to develop projections for future revenue and expenses.
- Ensure compliance with accounting and finance standards, best practices and government regulations.
Attributes
- An analytical mind
- Negotiation skills and the ability to develop strong working relationships
- Commercial and business awareness
- Good communication skills – both written and verbal
- A keen eye to detail and desire to probe further into data
- Deadline-orientated and an ability to stick to time constraints
- Minimum of 3 to 5 years of work experience in Accounting
- Experienced in a Chartered Accounting firm can be advantageous
- Strong commercial and business acumen
- Critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- Ability to perform data and statistical analysis to spot trends and anomalies
- Advanced computer software skills, including Excel and other financial software and tools for reporting and analysis purposes
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12 (Matric) Qualification
- BCom (relative 3 to 4-year qualification)
- CA Qualification
- At least 3 years’ working experience in a similar role
- Computer skills and knowledge (especially of Word, Excel, Outlook, Internet)
- Knowledge of operation of standard office equipment
- Knowledge of clerical and administrative procedures and systems, such as filing and proper record keeping
- Knowledge of principles and practices of basic office/administrative management
Desired Skills:
- Analytical
- Analytical And Problem Solving
- Financial reporting
- Statutory Accounting
- Balance Sheet
- VAT reporting
- Working Capital Management
- Balance Sheet Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree