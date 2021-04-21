A high-end group in the food and beverage industry is seeking a skilled Financial Manager.
Desired Skills:
- Pastel
- Accounting
- Bookkeeping
- Excel
- Word
- Trial Balance
- Group Accounting
- Reconciliations
- Debtors
- Online banking payments
- Fixed asset register
- Cash book processing
- Prepaid accounts
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Kindly attached current image of yourself with your CV when applying.