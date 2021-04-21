Financial Manager

A high-end group in the food and beverage industry is seeking a skilled Financial Manager.

Desired Skills:

  • Pastel
  • Accounting
  • Bookkeeping
  • Excel
  • Word
  • Trial Balance
  • Group Accounting
  • Reconciliations
  • Debtors
  • Online banking payments
  • Fixed asset register
  • Cash book processing
  • Prepaid accounts

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Kindly attached current image of yourself with your CV when applying.

