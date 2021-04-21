Financial Manager at FMCG Company

Company: A successful FMCG Group.

Recruitment agency: Kourie Recruitment

1) Do you have 4+ years experience as a Financial Manager? (essential)

2) Do you have Financial Management experience within FMCG?

3) Full-function Financial Management experience up-to hand-over to the Auditors? (essential)

4) Do you have a proven successful employment record? (essential)

5) Are you able to start ASAP, and able to work in Johannesburg South? (essential)

If you answered “YES” to the 5 questions, please email your c v to [Email Address Removed]

Note: This successful company is affected by the pandemic restrictions which resulted in the company having to reduce salaries, so the starting salary is around R40000 to R42000.

Thank you. Desiree

Desired Skills:

Full function financial management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position