Forestry Engineering Manager

Apr 21, 2021

Job description:

  • Production, cost and revenue control
  • Strategic, tactical and operational planning of harvesting operations to meet customer demands
  • Strict and consistent adherence to budgets and forecast
  • Effective and efficient control of people, machinery, materials, services providers and logistics process
  • Log supply operations of 500 000m3 annually
  • Determining strategic Capex for roads and production equipment

Job Requirements:

  • Diploma in Forestry
  • B Tech / B.Sc / MSc in Forestry is an added advantage
  • 15 years experience in Forestry. At least 5 years must be in a senior managerial level in a production environment

Skills and Knowledge:

  • Senior Managerial level business acumen
  • production Management experience
  • Harvesting management and Transport management experience
  • Roads and workshop management will be to your advantage
  • Working understanding of silviculture

