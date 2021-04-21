Forestry Engineering Manager

Job description:
- Production, cost and revenue control
- Strategic, tactical and operational planning of harvesting operations to meet customer demands
- Strict and consistent adherence to budgets and forecast
- Effective and efficient control of people, machinery, materials, services providers and logistics process
- Log supply operations of 500 000m3 annually
- Determining strategic Capex for roads and production equipment
Job Requirements:
- Diploma in Forestry
- B Tech / B.Sc / MSc in Forestry is an added advantage
- 15 years experience in Forestry. At least 5 years must be in a senior managerial level in a production environment
Skills and Knowledge:
- Senior Managerial level business acumen
- production Management experience
- Harvesting management and Transport management experience
- Roads and workshop management will be to your advantage
- Working understanding of silviculture