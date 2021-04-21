Freight Forwarding Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the agricultural industry is currently looking to employ a Freight Forwarding Manager.

This position will be based in Kirkwood.

Main purpose of the position:

To efficiently manage bookings, haulage and ocean freight logistics as well as customs and export documentation processes. The role will also ensure that all the processes as well as local and international protocols associated with the transportation of fresh produce is maintained and adhered to. Emphasis on managing the departments cost chain and ensuring the delivery of quality produce, are also critical control points.

Job requirements:

Excellent communication skills

Sound ocean freight knowledge

Good geographical knowledge

Problem solving and organizational skills

Proven people management skills

Accuracy and attention to detail

Knowledge of financial systems

Advanced negotiation skills.

Computer Literacy – MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook)

Extended hours may be required in season due to the nature of this role and as required by industry dynamics.

Qualifications and experience:

7-10 years working in shipping and freight forwarding environment

Tertiary qualification in a relevant and related field will be advantageous.

OR

Qualification in Clearing, Forwarding and Shipping.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

