Freight Manager

THE ROLE:
The main purpose of this role is to efficiently manage bookings, haulage and ocean freight logistics as well as customs and export documentation processes. The role will also ensure that all the processes as well as local and international protocols associated with the transportation of fresh produce is maintained and adhered to. Emphasis on managing the departments cost chain and ensuring the delivery of quality produce, are also critical control points.
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
- Excellent communication
- Ocean freight knowledge
- Good geographical knowledge
- Problem solving and organisational skills
- Proven people management skills
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Knowledge of financial systems
- Advanced negotiation skills.
- Computer Literacy – MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook)
- A willingness to work extended hours in season due to the nature of this role and as required by industry dynamics.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- 7-10 years working in shipping and freight forwarding environment
- Tertiary qualification in a relevant and related field will be advantageous, OR
- Qualification in Clearing, Forwarding and Shipping.
REF Code: FFM
Location: Addo, EC South Africa
Profile: Logistics
Employment: Permanent/full-time
EE / Non-EE: Appointment will be made on merit
Commencement date: Soonest
Working hours: Mon. to Fri. with possible extended hours required in season due to the nature of the role
Remuneration: Negotiable + includes medical aid, provident fund, 13th cheque
Desired Skills:
- Clearing and Forwarding
- Ocean transportation
- Fresh Produce
- International Shipping
- Export Management
- Customs Regulations
- Export
- Sea freight
- Road haulage
- 3PL
- Shipping line
- Freight Forwarding
- Ocean Freight
- Freight Management
- Shipping
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Agricultural Services
- 5 to 10 years Logistics Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The position of Freight Forwarding Manager reports to the Logistics Manager. Located in Addo, 60 km’s from Port Elizabeth.