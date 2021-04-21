Freight Manager

THE ROLE:

The main purpose of this role is to efficiently manage bookings, haulage and ocean freight logistics as well as customs and export documentation processes. The role will also ensure that all the processes as well as local and international protocols associated with the transportation of fresh produce is maintained and adhered to. Emphasis on managing the departments cost chain and ensuring the delivery of quality produce, are also critical control points.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent communication

Ocean freight knowledge

Good geographical knowledge

Problem solving and organisational skills

Proven people management skills

Accuracy and attention to detail

Knowledge of financial systems

Advanced negotiation skills.

Computer Literacy – MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook)

A willingness to work extended hours in season due to the nature of this role and as required by industry dynamics.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

7-10 years working in shipping and freight forwarding environment

Tertiary qualification in a relevant and related field will be advantageous, OR

Qualification in Clearing, Forwarding and Shipping.

REF Code: FFM

Location: Addo, EC South Africa

Profile: Logistics

Employment: Permanent/full-time

EE / Non-EE: Appointment will be made on merit

Commencement date: Soonest

Working hours: Mon. to Fri. with possible extended hours required in season due to the nature of the role

Remuneration: Negotiable + includes medical aid, provident fund, 13th cheque

Desired Skills:

Clearing and Forwarding

Ocean transportation

Fresh Produce

International Shipping

Export Management

Customs Regulations

Export

Sea freight

Road haulage

3PL

Shipping line

Freight Forwarding

Ocean Freight

Freight Management

Shipping

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Agricultural Services

5 to 10 years Logistics Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The position of Freight Forwarding Manager reports to the Logistics Manager. Located in Addo, 60 km’s from Port Elizabeth.

