Full Stack C# Developer – Cape Town – R650k to R850k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A corporate fintech in the heart of Cape Town is looking for an awesome Full Stack Developer for their agile, progressive coding environment.

Come and join an environment where growth is encouraged in a team that is developing new solutions and supporting existing systems. You will be joining a cross functional team of Business Analysts, Application developers, Reporting/Integration developers, Testers, and IT Operations.

Requirements:

3+ years’ experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core,

C#, C++, Java, or JavaScript

Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL

Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life

cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes

An added advantage would be: Microservices. Docker and Kubernetes

Message queueing technologies. Event driven architecture. Cloud (preferably AWS)

Qualifications:

BSc/Hons/B.Com Degree in an analytical or quantitative field

Track record of being a top achiever amongst your peers

Reference Number for this position is SZ52812 which is a permanent position offering a cost to company of between R650k to R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

C++

Java

JavaScript

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position