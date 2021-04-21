Full Stack C# Developer – Cape Town – R650k to R850k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A corporate fintech in the heart of Cape Town is looking for an awesome Full Stack Developer for their agile, progressive coding environment.
Come and join an environment where growth is encouraged in a team that is developing new solutions and supporting existing systems. You will be joining a cross functional team of Business Analysts, Application developers, Reporting/Integration developers, Testers, and IT Operations.
Requirements:
- 3+ years’ experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core,
C#, C++, Java, or JavaScript
- Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL
- Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life
cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing
- Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes
- An added advantage would be: Microservices. Docker and Kubernetes
- Message queueing technologies. Event driven architecture. Cloud (preferably AWS)
Qualifications:
- BSc/Hons/B.Com Degree in an analytical or quantitative field
- Track record of being a top achiever amongst your peers
Reference Number for this position is SZ52812 which is a permanent position offering a cost to company of between R650k to R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- C++
- Java
- JavaScript
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree