Fundraising Manager

Researching fundraising opportunities and submitting applications

Building relationships with donors, sponsors or companies

Preparing and delivering presentations

Managing budget and ensuring targets are met

Developing and organising fundraising campaigns and events

Identifying fundraising opportunities and raising awareness of the Foundation

Build long-term relationships with potential sponsors

Research and devise strategies, as well as identifying and taking advantage of opportunities

Formal qualifications:

Required: Degree or relevant

Role-specific knowledge:

Required: Education would be preferable, but not essential

Excellent communication skills

Required: Previous demonstrable success in a fundraising role.

Strong budget management skills, organisation skills and IT skills

Desired Skills:

Fundraising

IT Skills

strong budget

management skills

Organisational Skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

