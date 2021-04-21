Fundraising Manager

Apr 21, 2021

  • Researching fundraising opportunities and submitting applications
  • Building relationships with donors, sponsors or companies
  • Preparing and delivering presentations
  • Managing budget and ensuring targets are met
  • Developing and organising fundraising campaigns and events
  • Identifying fundraising opportunities and raising awareness of the Foundation
  • Build long-term relationships with potential sponsors
  • Research and devise strategies, as well as identifying and taking advantage of opportunities

Formal qualifications:
Required: Degree or relevant
Role-specific knowledge:
Required: Education would be preferable, but not essential
Excellent communication skills

Required: Previous demonstrable success in a fundraising role.
Strong budget management skills, organisation skills and IT skills

Desired Skills:

  • Fundraising
  • IT Skills
  • strong budget
  • management skills
  • Organisational Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

