Fundraising Manager

- Researching fundraising opportunities and submitting applications
- Building relationships with donors, sponsors or companies
- Preparing and delivering presentations
- Managing budget and ensuring targets are met
- Developing and organising fundraising campaigns and events
- Identifying fundraising opportunities and raising awareness of the Foundation
- Build long-term relationships with potential sponsors
- Research and devise strategies, as well as identifying and taking advantage of opportunities
Formal qualifications:
Required: Degree or relevant
Role-specific knowledge:
Required: Education would be preferable, but not essential
Excellent communication skills
Required: Previous demonstrable success in a fundraising role.
Strong budget management skills, organisation skills and IT skills
Desired Skills:
- Fundraising
- IT Skills
- strong budget
- management skills
- Organisational Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree