Gaming continues rapid growth

The Covid-19 pandemic continues fuelling impressive growth of the entire gaming industry, with millions of people spending more money on games and gaming equipment.

According to data presented by 123scommesse.it, global gaming PC shipments are expected to hit over 65-million this year. The increasing trend is set to continue in the following years, with the number of sold units rising to nearly 73-million in 2025.

Although the gaming PC industry witnessed supply chain issues in the first half of 2020, global shipments of gaming notebooks, desktop PCs, and monitors jumped by nearly 30% YoY to 55-million units in 2020, revealed the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Gaming Tracker.

Statistics show that gaming PC shipments are expected to jump by another 10-million in 2021. By 2025, this figure is forecast to grow by another 12%.

As the market’s largest segment, gaming notebooks are expected to hit 42,8% market share and 27,9-million sold units this year, up from 24-million a year ago.

The IDC data indicate the following years are set to witness increasing demand for these devices, with global shipments rising to 33,7-million by 2025, a 40% increase in five years.

Gaming monitor shipments are expected to witness an impressive 64% growth in five years, with the number of sold units rising from 14,3-million in 2020 to 23,5-million in 2025.

Gaming desktop PCs are forecast to account for around 26% of shipments in the global gaming PC market this year, with 17,5-million sold units. However, statistics show this figure is expected to drop to 15,7-million in the next four years.

Even before the pandemic, the global gaming PC market witnessed impressive revenue growth, with the figure reaching close to $40-billion in 2020, a 60% jump in five years.

As the market’s largest segment, high-end gaming computers generated $18,5-billion in revenue last year, 72% more than five years ago.

Entry-level gaming PC sales jumped by 15% in this period, with revenue rising to $7,3-billion in 2020.

Statistics show that mid-range gaming PCs witnessed the most significant growth, with revenues surging by 76% between 2015 and 2020. Last year, this segment of the gaming PC market generated $13,4-billion in revenue, up from $7,6-billion in 2015.