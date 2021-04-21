Graduate Operational Placement Opportunity at Consol Glass

The closing date for applications will be Monday, the 10th May 2021.

Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd present exciting opportunities for graduates through its graduate placement programme. Preference will be given to South African youth. A market related, competitive salary will be offered.

Successful applicants will be appointed on a fixed term contract for 24 months and will undergo on the job development training in operational fields coupled with business and life skills relevant and crucial for them to succeed in their career paths.

Qualifications required:

Bachelor of Engineering / BSc Engineering in Mechanical, Electrical or Chemical Engineering.

Applications must be accompanied by:

A recently updated Comprehensive Curriculum Vitae (CV).

Certified copies of all qualifications completed (and an uploaded copy of final academic results).

Copy of identity document and motivational letter why your application should be considered.

Preference will be given to applicants with outstanding academic results.

Failure to submit the requested documents will result in the application not being considered.

Candidates as shortlisted will be required to undergo a battery of psychometric assessments as part of the recruitment process.

Note: If you don’t hear from us within 8 (eight) weeks after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer. Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Desired Skills:

BEng in Mechanical Engineering

BSc in Mechanical Engineering

BEng in Electrical Engineering

BSc in Electrical Engineering

BEng in Chemical Engineering

BSc in Chemical Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

