Head of Business Development (Insurance)

Minimum Requirements:

RE 5 representative qualification

RE 1 Key Individual qualification

Class of Business exams completed

Minimum of 10 years’ Insurance Industry experience

Experience in managing a sales team.

Experience in direct supervision of sales representatives

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the management of a brokerage and/or intermediary services (Short Term and Long Term Insurance)

Must include a minimum of 5 years’ as a Key Individual

Must include experience as a sales representative.

Desired Skills:

Execution of the intermediary strategy

Delivery of short and long term insurance

Financial solutions

Drive platform business models

Improve performance

management of all new business and administration processes and procedures

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the insurance industry requires a Head of Business Development who will be based in Durban

