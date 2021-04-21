Head of Business Development (Insurance)

Minimum Requirements:
RE 5 representative qualification
RE 1 Key Individual qualification
Class of Business exams completed
Minimum of 10 years’ Insurance Industry experience
Experience in managing a sales team.
Experience in direct supervision of sales representatives
Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the management of a brokerage and/or intermediary services (Short Term and Long Term Insurance)
Must include a minimum of 5 years’ as a Key Individual
Must include experience as a sales representative.
Desired Skills:
- Execution of the intermediary strategy
- Delivery of short and long term insurance
- Financial solutions
- Drive platform business models
- Improve performance
- management of all new business and administration processes and procedures
About The Employer:
A reputable company within the insurance industry requires a Head of Business Development who will be based in Durban
