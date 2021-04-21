HR and Operations Manager

Role within the organisation The reputation and the corporate image of the company are both factors that you will have direct influence over. As Human Resources and Operations Manager your main role within the organization will be to execute and manage, the HR and Operations processes, controls, performance, compliance, reporting and analysis of the company to ensure operational efficiency and effectiveness of HR and Operations management within the business. An excellent level of people planning and wellness, attention to detail, compliance, organisational support and stakeholder management is required from you at all times.

Key responsibilities and duties

General HR Compliance and Reporting

? Be the first point of contact for all HR-related queries and requests

? Ensure compliance with relevant legislation including COIDA; BCEA; SDA; SETA; LRA; EEA; UIF; OHS

? Ongoing and ad-hoc HR-related internal audits, reporting and analysis

? Timeous completion of all statutory reporting, as per all applicable legislation (e.g. WSP; ATR; EE Report; Services SETA etc.)

? EE plan operational design, execution, and reporting

? Manage and ensure the accuracy, validity and completeness of all HR records, including but not limited to, databases, organograms, employee personnel files, HR systems, etc.

Recruitment and Selection

? Administration, oversight, and management of end-to-end recruitment and selection processes, inter-alia:

o Conduct recruitment plans and established targets as per EE plans and BBBEE strategy

o Job description design, screening and shortlisting guidance

o Placing vacancies on career portals and conducting all applicable background checks

o Conducting Onboarding activities effectively (all documents completed; payroll and pension runs; tools of trade, systems and office access; welcome packs; induction sessions; employee policies assessments; etc.)

Training and Development

? Administration, oversight, and management training and development processes, inter-alia:

o Training plans and PDPs established beginning of each year

o Oversight, execution and management of annual training plans, and established targets as per BBBEE strategy

o Establish, monitor and manage the functioning of Learnerships

o Co-ordinate design and implementation of inhouse soft skills development for management and staff

o Deep understanding of effective leadership behaviours

Performance Management

? Administration, oversight, and management of performance management, inter-alia:

o Project manage and facilitate performance review cycles and processes

o Support and guidance to staff and line managers regarding performance evaluation process

o Execution and guidance of the established performance management framework

?

Terminations and Exits

? Administration, oversight, and management of termination and exit processes, inter-alia:

o Co-ordinate completion of all applicable documentation

o Conducting all applicable Exit activities effectively (exit interviews; all documents completed; payroll and pension cancelations; tools of trade return, systems and office access revoked; etc.)

Employee Wellness and Benefits

? Administration, oversight, and management of employee wellness and benefits, inter-alia:

o Wellness plans establishment and execution

o Facilitate conducting of staff surveys

o Oversight and management of relationship with established wellness programme (ICAS)

o Grievance management

o Disciplinary management

o Ensuring employees are assisted with personal and work related pressure through employee wellbeing initiatives

Operations

? Oversight of operations, with respect to:

o Office facilities

o Office security

o Office cleaning and consumables

o Office mailroom and printing

o Reception

o Travel management

o Occupational health and safety

o Business continuity and crisis management

o Information technology

General

? Attendance of management meetings, and participation in key activities as a member of the management team.

? Attendance of functions and representation of the company

? Budget management for the respective area

? Provide in-depth management reporting and analysis of areas, with actions for improvement continuously, and periodic inputs into board committee reporting

? Implement operational best practices and continuous innovation of operational processes for operational efficiency and effectiveness

? Regular reviews and management of all applicable policies and procedures within departments.