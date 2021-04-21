Introduction
Non-negotiable: Must come from Financial Services background.
Purpose
- Establish the human resources function from scratch. Establish performance management systems, reward systems, policies and processes and ensure that work is carried out efficiently.
- Be able to lead a team.
Duties & Responsibilities
Key Purpose
Create, implement, and manage HR solutions across the employee lifecycle to sustain and grow the business and its staff. This includes bringing transactional HR expertise to the business and its people as well as integrating people strategies with the business strategy.
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:
- Recruitment & selection
- Onboarding
- Training development
- Performance (driving for a high-performance culture, performance improvement strategies, etc.)
- Talent Management (planning & tracking of agreed actions)
- Retention Planning
- Succession planning
- IR
- Transformation: EE & Skills Development
- Employee relations
- Reporting & trend analysis
- Corrective action for HR insights
- Ensure implementation of HR policies & procedures.
- Partnership with area exec in driving for people objectives & outcomes
- Engagement & culture management
- Execution of people strategies & initiatives for own area (area’s, DHP & DP)
- Problem solving (team performance, engagement, culture, turnover, etc.)
- Team management: HR team in allocated area / s.
- Organisational Development
- Competencies
- Well-developed interpersonal skills.
- Ability to communicate effectively with people at all levels from staff to CEO.
- Strong persuasion skills and credibility.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- The ability to be task- and deadline-driven in a highly pressurized environment.
- Excellent organizational & time management skills.
- Ability to work independently.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Qualification:
- Bachelor’s degree: HR/BA/equivalent
Experience:
- 12 months experience as a HR Manager
- Discovery Experience (advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- Leadership/Management Skills
- Computer Literacy
- Policies
- Strategic Planning
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree