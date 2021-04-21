HR Manager

Introduction

Non-negotiable: Must come from Financial Services background.

Purpose

Establish the human resources function from scratch. Establish performance management systems, reward systems, policies and processes and ensure that work is carried out efficiently.

Be able to lead a team.

Duties & Responsibilities

Key Purpose

Create, implement, and manage HR solutions across the employee lifecycle to sustain and grow the business and its staff. This includes bringing transactional HR expertise to the business and its people as well as integrating people strategies with the business strategy.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:

Recruitment & selection

Onboarding

Training development

Performance (driving for a high-performance culture, performance improvement strategies, etc.)

Talent Management (planning & tracking of agreed actions)

Retention Planning

Succession planning

IR

Transformation: EE & Skills Development

Employee relations

Reporting & trend analysis

Corrective action for HR insights

Ensure implementation of HR policies & procedures.

Partnership with area exec in driving for people objectives & outcomes

Engagement & culture management

Execution of people strategies & initiatives for own area (area’s, DHP & DP)

Problem solving (team performance, engagement, culture, turnover, etc.)

Team management: HR team in allocated area / s.

Organisational Development

Competencies

Well-developed interpersonal skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with people at all levels from staff to CEO.

Strong persuasion skills and credibility.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

The ability to be task- and deadline-driven in a highly pressurized environment.

Excellent organizational & time management skills.

Ability to work independently.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree: HR/BA/equivalent

Experience:

12 months experience as a HR Manager

Discovery Experience (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Leadership/Management Skills

Computer Literacy

Policies

Strategic Planning

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

