Human Resources Business Partner at Animal Health Client

Job Purpose

Within the framework of the South African HR strategy, the function is responsible for providing administrative support within the Human Resources department with the focus on implementing best practice HR solutions that meet current and future business needs including staffing, training & development, performance management, employees’ relations within the ambit of local legislation which informs all HR policies, procedures and projects. The role will also focus on Communication & Employee Wellness within the local affiliate.

Job Requirements

3 year degree / diploma in Human Resources Management

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in an HR generalist role for a multinational company in the pharmaceutical industry

Experience in a manufacturing environment would be advantageous

About The Employer:

Client South Africa is a specialist animal health company and is wholly owned by the French multinational. Client South Africa’s trading area is South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Its core business is in the cattle, sheep, pigs and poultry food producing markets. Within the companion animal market, Client has a wide range of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, shampoos and is the market leader with animal tracking devices (Back home)

