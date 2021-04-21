INBOUND TELESALES REPRESENTATIVE at WHOLESALE AND RETAIL ANIMAL PRODUCT SUPPLIER

This small but well-established manufacturing supplier is looking to appoint a successful telesales specialist, who has a proven record of generating business from both existing customers, as well as prospecting for new business to expand the customer base. Your professional, service orientated mindset where the customer is the priority, combined with an enthusiastic and persuasive communication style, you will be able to guide a prospective customer to closing the sale. You will build loyal relationships with customers and prospective customers, and be able to work with limited supervision to achieve your goals. You must be an animal lover in order to sell with passion!

Your responsibilities will be :-

Contacting potential new business as well as existing customers nationally to inform them about products and generating orders.

Providing product knowledge to customers and assisting with retail customer enquiries. Surveying and covering a needs analysis to understand customer requirements so as to create and develop interest in the brand, able to identify and qualify potential sales leads, and generate sales.

Accountability for monthly target driven sales budgets through both existing customer orders and new business

Administrative duties including arranging quotes for couriers, shipping of orders and ensuring accuracy of order process.

Enter and update customer information in the database

Handle grievances to preserve the company’s reputation, and have good problem solving skills.

Go the “extra mile” to meet sales quota and facilitate future sales

Providing reliable and actionable data to improve telesales and to increase efficiency and productivity.

Converting customer inquiries into sales opportunities.

The skills required are:

Proven experience as telesales representative of at least three years, with a successful record of meeting sales targets.

Computer Literate and with good knowledge of relevant computer programs (e.g. Outlook, Quickbooks, Excel)

Ability to learn about products and services and describe / explain them to prospects

Ability to project a friendly, fast and efficient temperament, with excellent negotiation skills.

Preference for fluency in both English and Afrikaans, as well as a High School Diploma

Ability to take ownership and executive excellent time managment

If you meet the above requirements and have the relevant telesales skills, please sned CV, AND CURRENT OR RECENT SALARY LEVEL, to PAT STEWART of ANCHOR EXECUTIVE RECRUITMENT on [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Excellent telesales skills

Persuasive and friendly communication abilities

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Well-established Wholesale and Retail supplier of animal products,

Employer & Job Benefits:

Salary and commission – no benefits

