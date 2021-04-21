Industry Manager – Paint/Coatings, Inks and Adhesi

A well-known International paints and coatings, inks and adhesives company requires the above to strategically drive and oversee their raw materials business calling on the manufacturing industries.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Degree or Diploma in either Chemical Engineering or Chemistry or Material Sciences or related qual is pref.

Previous experience with Key Accounts or Industry Manager or related experience having worked within the paints and coatings, ink, adhesive and sealants, plastic and elastomer compounding or related manufacturing industries is essential.

The successful candidate must be able to support clients technically regarding their range of products into the above industries that can add value to their production, R&D and technical teams within their manufacturing operations.

Must have the ability to understand and translate opportunities, challenges between customers and suppliers.

The candidate must have good communication skills being able to communicate at all levels.

Solid understanding of coatings, ink, adhesive and sealant production is essential.

Polymer compounding knowledge is beneficial.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Manage and drive Key Accounts establishing and maintaining close supplier and customer relationships.

Build strong relationships with coating/inks, adhesive, sealants and elastomer, plastic, rubber additive suppliers to represent their products both locally and internationally.

Provide technical expertise to Key Accounts regarding the specialised products.

Increase sales of both new and existing customers.

Identify new market opportunities that match their specialised product range.

Develop entry strategies within different segments of the market.

Perform monthly forecasting, stock planning and contribute to sales budgets and plans.

Report on customer and market activity for the region monthly and quarterly.

Liaise with the technical sales and development and marketing teams regarding product improvement and new products based on customer feedback.

Develop and maintain strong business relationships with Key customers.

Maintain updated market information for new and existing products.

Manage new pipeline projects from new and existing customers to ensure commercialisation.

Implement pricing and monitor margins per account and per business.

Present reports on sales and products to key stakeholders.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position