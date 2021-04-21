Intermediate .Net Developer – Cape Town – R360 per hour

Intermediate .Net Developer – Cape Town – R360 per hour

SA’s top consulting business providing industry leading Digital solutions to fellow African and global companies is looking for a high calibre Intermediate .Net Developer to join their team of specialists.

This is an exciting opportunity within a company that is generations ahead of its competitors. They are looking for the CREAM of the CROP candidates

You will be responsible for building modular and scalable solutions as well as development of changes, fixes and integrations and building of new systems

You will be part of a team that promotes individual growth and provides significant opportunities for advancement.

Tech stack includes:

C#.Net

HTML5

MS SQL

No-SQL Exp

Mobile development experience would be advantageous

Reference Number for this position is RS52675 which is a 6 Month Contract position based in Cape Town offering a rate of up to R360 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#.Net

HTML5

MS SQL

No-SQL

Mobile development

Learn more/Apply for this position