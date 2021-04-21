Intermediate SAP Stores Test Analyst

Our client is a Retail Giant is Cape Town looking for a Intermediate SAP Test analyst to join their Procurement Team.

The ideal candidate will have the following skills and experience:

Formal Education Grade 12

Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB)

4+ years Manual testing experience

4+ years Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc)

4+ years Testing in a retail / financial sector

4+ years SAP Stores Retail experience with cross-functional solution insight

4+ years SAP iREAP POS / FIORI

Working Knowledge of SAP Material Manegment(MM) and Salesand Distribution (SD)

4+ Decent understanding of SAP Store modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP POS

4+ years Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing and non-functional testing.

Apply now for more information on this amazing venture!

Desired Skills:

Manual testing

ISTQB

ISEB

SAP stores

SAP stores retail

POS

Fiori

SAP MM

SAP SD

SAP POS

end to end testing

E2E

integration testing

regression testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

