Intermediate SAP Stores Test Analyst

Our client is a Retail Giant is Cape Town looking for a Intermediate SAP Test analyst to join their Procurement Team.
The ideal candidate will have the following skills and experience:
- Formal Education Grade 12
- Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB)
- 4+ years Manual testing experience
- 4+ years Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc)
- 4+ years Testing in a retail / financial sector
- 4+ years SAP Stores Retail experience with cross-functional solution insight
- 4+ years SAP iREAP POS / FIORI
- Working Knowledge of SAP Material Manegment(MM) and Salesand Distribution (SD)
-
4+ Decent understanding of SAP Store modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP POS
-
4+ years Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing and non-functional testing.
Apply now for more information on this amazing venture!
Desired Skills:
- Manual testing
- ISTQB
- ISEB
- SAP stores
- SAP stores retail
- POS
- Fiori
- SAP MM
- SAP SD
- SAP POS
- end to end testing
- E2E
- integration testing
- regression testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma