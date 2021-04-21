Intermediate SAP Stores Test Analyst

Apr 21, 2021

Our client is a Retail Giant is Cape Town looking for a Intermediate SAP Test analyst to join their Procurement Team.

The ideal candidate will have the following skills and experience:

  • Formal Education Grade 12
  • Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB)
  • 4+ years Manual testing experience
  • 4+ years Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc)
  • 4+ years Testing in a retail / financial sector
  • 4+ years SAP Stores Retail experience with cross-functional solution insight
  • 4+ years SAP iREAP POS / FIORI
  • Working Knowledge of SAP Material Manegment(MM) and Salesand Distribution (SD)

  • 4+ Decent understanding of SAP Store modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP POS

  • 4+ years Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing and non-functional testing.

Desired Skills:

  • Manual testing
  • ISTQB
  • ISEB
  • SAP stores
  • SAP stores retail
  • POS
  • Fiori
  • SAP MM
  • SAP SD
  • SAP POS
  • end to end testing
  • E2E
  • integration testing
  • regression testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

