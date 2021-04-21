IT Architecture Specialist required at the JHB head office of a national concern.
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12
- B Degree
- Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer
- Microsoft Exchange Certification
- Azure Certified Administrator & Architect
- O365 Administrator
- ITIL v 3 or 4
- COBIT
- 5+ years related experience i.e. Microsoft Technology and Solutions Design.
Duties include but are not limited to
- Microsoft Exchange and messaging solutions
- MS Teams / Skype for Business
- Windows Server Operating Systems
- Internet PROXY services
- Anti-Virus
- Virtualisation
- Microsoft patching
- Information Security and compliance
- Reporting and trend analysis
- Microsoft architecture and solution design
- Project management
- Cloud administration and implementation
- Defining new cloud strategy solutions
- Cloud security
- IaaS, BaaS, SaaS, MaaS, PaaS
- Azure Administration
- Azure Development
- Microsoft Exchange and messaging solutions
- MS Teams / Skype for Business
- Windows Server Operating Systems
- Internet PROXY services
- Anti-Virus
- Virtualisation
- Microsoft patching
- Information Security and compliance
- Reporting and trend analysis
- Microsoft architecture and solution design
- Project management
- Cloud administration and implementation
- Defining new cloud strategy solutions
- Cloud security
- IaaS, BaaS, SaaS, MaaS, PaaS
- Azure Administration
- Azure Development
Desired Skills:
- microsoft
- azure
- cobit
- itil