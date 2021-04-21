IT Architecture Specialist

IT Architecture Specialist required at the JHB head office of a national concern.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

B Degree

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer

Microsoft Exchange Certification

Azure Certified Administrator & Architect

O365 Administrator

ITIL v 3 or 4

COBIT

5+ years related experience i.e. Microsoft Technology and Solutions Design.

Duties include but are not limited to

Microsoft Exchange and messaging solutions

MS Teams / Skype for Business

Windows Server Operating Systems

Internet PROXY services

Anti-Virus

Virtualisation

Microsoft patching

Information Security and compliance

Reporting and trend analysis

Microsoft architecture and solution design

Project management

Cloud administration and implementation

Defining new cloud strategy solutions

Cloud security

IaaS, BaaS, SaaS, MaaS, PaaS

Azure Administration

Azure Development

