IT Architecture Specialist

Apr 21, 2021

IT Architecture Specialist required at the JHB head office of a national concern.

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12
  • B Degree
  • Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer
  • Microsoft Exchange Certification
  • Azure Certified Administrator & Architect
  • O365 Administrator
  • ITIL v 3 or 4
  • COBIT
  • 5+ years related experience i.e. Microsoft Technology and Solutions Design.

Duties include but are not limited to

  • Microsoft Exchange and messaging solutions
  • MS Teams / Skype for Business
  • Windows Server Operating Systems
  • Internet PROXY services
  • Anti-Virus
  • Virtualisation
  • Microsoft patching
  • Information Security and compliance
  • Reporting and trend analysis
  • Microsoft architecture and solution design
  • Project management
  • Cloud administration and implementation
  • Defining new cloud strategy solutions
  • Cloud security
  • IaaS, BaaS, SaaS, MaaS, PaaS
  • Azure Administration
  • Azure Development
