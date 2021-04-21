IT Security Analyst required at the Sunninghill offices of a national concern.
Minimum Requirements
- National Diploma / BSc Computer Science
- NSE 4 FortiGate – Network Security Professional
- 4+ year’s security administration / network security experience
- Knowledge: FortiGate Firewall; FortiAuthenticator / FortiWeb; Server Architecture and Support; Hyper-V; Security Operations Center Concepts; Windows Server Operating Systems; Information Security based knowledge; Audit Methodology
Duties will include but not be limited to
- Design, provisioning, installation/configuration, operation and administration of security systems, software and related infrastructure.
- Participate in technical research and development to enable continuing innovation within the security landscape.
- Assist project teams with technical issues in the Initiation and Planning phases of standard Project Management Methodology i.e. definition of needs; benefits and technical strategy, research and development within the project life-cycle, technical analysis and design.
- Will be responsible for Group Firewalls, Network Security Technologies, VPNs, and infrastructure design form an information security perspective.
- Deal with all operational aspects of the Fortigate Firewalls.
Desired Skills:
- fortigate firewall