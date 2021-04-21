IT Security Analyst

IT Security Analyst required at the Sunninghill offices of a national concern.

Minimum Requirements

National Diploma / BSc Computer Science

NSE 4 FortiGate – Network Security Professional

4+ year’s security administration / network security experience

Knowledge: FortiGate Firewall; FortiAuthenticator / FortiWeb; Server Architecture and Support; Hyper-V; Security Operations Center Concepts; Windows Server Operating Systems; Information Security based knowledge; Audit Methodology

Duties will include but not be limited to

Design, provisioning, installation/configuration, operation and administration of security systems, software and related infrastructure.

Participate in technical research and development to enable continuing innovation within the security landscape.

Assist project teams with technical issues in the Initiation and Planning phases of standard Project Management Methodology i.e. definition of needs; benefits and technical strategy, research and development within the project life-cycle, technical analysis and design.

Will be responsible for Group Firewalls, Network Security Technologies, VPNs, and infrastructure design form an information security perspective.

Deal with all operational aspects of the Fortigate Firewalls.

Desired Skills:

fortigate firewall

