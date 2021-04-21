IT Security Analyst

Apr 21, 2021

IT Security Analyst required at the Sunninghill offices of a national concern.

Minimum Requirements

  • National Diploma / BSc Computer Science
  • NSE 4 FortiGate – Network Security Professional
  • 4+ year’s security administration / network security experience
  • Knowledge: FortiGate Firewall; FortiAuthenticator / FortiWeb; Server Architecture and Support; Hyper-V; Security Operations Center Concepts; Windows Server Operating Systems; Information Security based knowledge; Audit Methodology

Duties will include but not be limited to

  • Design, provisioning, installation/configuration, operation and administration of security systems, software and related infrastructure.
  • Participate in technical research and development to enable continuing innovation within the security landscape.
  • Assist project teams with technical issues in the Initiation and Planning phases of standard Project Management Methodology i.e. definition of needs; benefits and technical strategy, research and development within the project life-cycle, technical analysis and design.
  • Will be responsible for Group Firewalls, Network Security Technologies, VPNs, and infrastructure design form an information security perspective.
  • Deal with all operational aspects of the Fortigate Firewalls.

Desired Skills:

  • fortigate firewall

