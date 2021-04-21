JAVA EE Developer

Our client is a Industry leader in the Automotive industry is looking for a talented Senior Software Developer to join their growing team.

Minimum years of experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development

Specialized skills in programming language Java , is essential***

3-5 years’ Project Management experience

Minimum quakification required:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

Certification in Project management would be advantageous

Experience and Skills Required:

Experience:

Skills:

Non-Technical

Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines

Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Good communication skills.

A technical mind-set and analytical approach

Great attention to detail

Good leadership skills

Technical

Proficient in W3C standards

Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.

Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.

Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.

Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)

Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)

Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts

Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.

Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Tasks and responsibilities:

Integration into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for “client” globally

Interact with different clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals

Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.

Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.

You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients

Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.

Project management of all technology development initiatives

Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers

Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team

Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.

