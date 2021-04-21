JAVA EE Developer

Apr 21, 2021

Our client is a Industry leader in the Automotive industry is looking for a talented Senior Software Developer to join their growing team.

Minimum years of experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development

Specialized skills in programming language Java , is essential***

3-5 years’ Project Management experience

Minimum quakification required:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

Certification in Project management would be advantageous

Experience and Skills Required:

Experience:

Skills:
Non-Technical

  • Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines
  • Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Good communication skills.
  • A technical mind-set and analytical approach
  • Great attention to detail
  • Good leadership skills

Technical

  • Proficient in W3C standards
  • Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.
  • Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.
  • Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
  • Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.
  • Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)
  • Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)
  • Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
  • Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.
  • Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Integration into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for “client” globally
  • Interact with different clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals
  • Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.
  • Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.
  • You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients
  • Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.
  • Project management of all technology development initiatives
  • Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers
  • Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team
  • Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.

