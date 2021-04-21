JAVA EE Developer

Our client is a Industry leader in the Automotive industry is looking for a talented Senior Software Developer to join their growing team.
Minimum years of experience:
Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development
Specialized skills in programming language Java , is essential***
3-5 years’ Project Management experience
Minimum quakification required:
Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
Certification in Project management would be advantageous
Experience and Skills Required:
Experience:
Skills:
Non-Technical
- Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines
- Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good communication skills.
- A technical mind-set and analytical approach
- Great attention to detail
- Good leadership skills
Technical
- Proficient in W3C standards
- Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.
- Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.
- Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
- Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.
- Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)
- Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)
- Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
- Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.
- Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Integration into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for “client” globally
- Interact with different clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals
- Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.
- Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.
- You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients
- Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.
- Project management of all technology development initiatives
- Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers
- Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team
- Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.
