Junior Assembly Technician

Apr 21, 2021

Our client who is a leading fuel management solutions service provider is urgently looking to employ a Junior Assembly Technician at their organization

Location: Bedfordview (Cyrildene), Gauteng

Requirements:

  • Grade 10/Standard 8
  • 2-3 years of relevant experience
  • Industry experience would be an advantage
  • Must have good technical skills

Responsibilities:

  • Manufacturing worker uses tools, machines and their hands to put together components.
  • Assemble, Test and Repair Smartfuel Hardware / Components
  • Document, Maintain and Improve Production Procedures
  • Testing and sorting out equipment that comes in, pack/unpack, and move to the correct location
  • Follow weekly target as provided by Senior Electronics Technician, plan own daily target to meet the weekly target

Learn more/Apply for this position