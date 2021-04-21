Our client who is a leading fuel management solutions service provider is urgently looking to employ a Junior Assembly Technician at their organization
Location: Bedfordview (Cyrildene), Gauteng
Requirements:
- Grade 10/Standard 8
- 2-3 years of relevant experience
- Industry experience would be an advantage
- Must have good technical skills
Responsibilities:
- Manufacturing worker uses tools, machines and their hands to put together components.
- Assemble, Test and Repair Smartfuel Hardware / Components
- Document, Maintain and Improve Production Procedures
- Testing and sorting out equipment that comes in, pack/unpack, and move to the correct location
- Follow weekly target as provided by Senior Electronics Technician, plan own daily target to meet the weekly target