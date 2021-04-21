Junior Assembly Technician

Our client who is a leading fuel management solutions service provider is urgently looking to employ a Junior Assembly Technician at their organization

Location: Bedfordview (Cyrildene), Gauteng

Requirements:

Grade 10/Standard 8

2-3 years of relevant experience

Industry experience would be an advantage

Must have good technical skills

Responsibilities:

Manufacturing worker uses tools, machines and their hands to put together components.

Assemble, Test and Repair Smartfuel Hardware / Components

Document, Maintain and Improve Production Procedures

Testing and sorting out equipment that comes in, pack/unpack, and move to the correct location

Follow weekly target as provided by Senior Electronics Technician, plan own daily target to meet the weekly target

