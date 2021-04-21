KRONOS Time & Attendance Systems Manager

Apr 21, 2021

Kronos Time and Attendance Systems Manager required at the Sunninghill offices of a national concern.

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12. Tertiary Qualification in HR or HR Systems will be advantageous.
  • 5+ years’ experience on Kronos and 3 years managerial experience
  • Excellent knowledge of Kronos System and SQL
  • Should knowledge of HR practices and HR systems such as personnel, payroll, time and attendance.

Duties will include but not be limited to

  • Management, support and maintenance / necessary development of the Time and Attendance System (Kronos).
  • Kronos end-user training and support. Development of reports and distribution of reports according to business requirements.
  • Ensure first line support to all national stakeholders.
  • Manage training and travel budgets relating to the Time and Attendance system.
  • Support Time and Attendance Kronos Stakeholders by providing insights into Time and Attendance workings.
  • Maintain and updating standard operating procedures and policies.
  • Audit time and attendance policies and procedures on an ongoing basis.
  • Manage and provide support and coaching to direct and indirect reports.
  • Ensure full compliance to statutory requirements, policies, procedures, best practice and professional standards.

Desired Skills:

  • kronos

