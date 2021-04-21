KRONOS Time & Attendance Systems Manager

Kronos Time and Attendance Systems Manager required at the Sunninghill offices of a national concern.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12. Tertiary Qualification in HR or HR Systems will be advantageous.

5+ years’ experience on Kronos and 3 years managerial experience

Excellent knowledge of Kronos System and SQL

Should knowledge of HR practices and HR systems such as personnel, payroll, time and attendance.

Duties will include but not be limited to

Management, support and maintenance / necessary development of the Time and Attendance System (Kronos).

Kronos end-user training and support. Development of reports and distribution of reports according to business requirements.

Ensure first line support to all national stakeholders.

Manage training and travel budgets relating to the Time and Attendance system.

Support Time and Attendance Kronos Stakeholders by providing insights into Time and Attendance workings.

Maintain and updating standard operating procedures and policies.

Audit time and attendance policies and procedures on an ongoing basis.

Manage and provide support and coaching to direct and indirect reports.

Ensure full compliance to statutory requirements, policies, procedures, best practice and professional standards.

Desired Skills:

kronos

