Lead Analyst- Credit Pricing – Johannesburg

One of our long-standing clients in the Banking Industry is currently looking for a Lead Analyst- Credit Pricing, based at their offices in Johannesburg. Purpose Ensure that the provisions model is IFRS compliant and trusted by the business to drive decision making. Apply the provisioning framework through building new models and/or interrogating existing models in order to generate new insights that contribute to optimizing the credit business.

Education and Experience Required:

Desired Skills:

A degree in Mathematical Sciences such as Statistics

Financial / Quantitative Risk Management

or Actuarial Science

Forecasting and budgeting experience

Advanced statistical analysis experience

Advanced financial mathematics experience

Provisioning for bad and doubtful debts as per IFRS 9 experience

Bank operating environment experience

Big data and data mining techniques experience.

About The Employer:

