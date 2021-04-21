Learning and Development Facilitator (Training Department) – SM

Position: Learning and Development Facilitator (Training Department)

Location: Centurion

Salary: R 420 000 TCTC annually

Purpose of the position:

To effectively train employees on various Skills programmes in order to ensure competence. To design, develop, assess and moderate training material.

Key performance areas:

Engage with internal clients to identify performance gaps and development needs

Develop and maintain soft skills learning material for online and face-to-face classroom-based learning.

Delivery of face-to-face behavioural skills (Soft skills) programmes/workshops

Qualifications:

Required (not-negotiable):

Bachelor’s degree in human resources, psychology, organizational development or related field

Train-the-trainer or equivalent

Advantageous (nice to have):

Skills development facilitator training

Experience:

Required (not-negotiable):

3-5 years designing and delivering online and face to face learning interventions.

3-5 years assessing organisational and/or departmental development needs and identifying applicable solutions to enhance performance and development.

Advantageous (nice to have):

2-3 years general experience in a medical environment

2-3 years graphic design experience

Knowledge:

Required (not-negotiable):

Basic knowledge of Word

Basic knowledge of Excel

Knowledge of MS Outlook

Knowledge of Powerpoint

Advantageous (nice-to-have):

Knowledge of the Meditech system

Skills

Required (not-negotiable):

Computer skills

Computer skills

? Basic use of computer technology.

Communication skills

? Read, write and speak fluently in English.

? Read, write and speak fluently in English.

? Read, write and speak fluently in English. Presentation skills

? Delivers a presentation effectively on a given topic to a group with the intention of informing and/or influencing them.

Negotiation skills

? To effectively explore a variety of options in order to obtain a win-win solution.

? To effectively explore a variety of options in order to obtain a win-win solution.

Training skills

? Applies basic training techniques.

? Applies basic training techniques.

Advantageous (nice-to-have):

Advantageous (nice-to-have):

Training skills

? Applies basic training techniques.

? Applies basic training techniques.

Work context and environment:

? No health and safety risks involved

? Travelling involved

? No protective clothing required

? Regular working hours (daytime)

? Overtime required

