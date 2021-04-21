Learning and Development Facilitator (Training Department) – SM

Position: Learning and Development Facilitator (Training Department)
Location: Centurion
Salary: R 420 000 TCTC annually
Purpose of the position:
To effectively train employees on various Skills programmes in order to ensure competence. To design, develop, assess and moderate training material.
Key performance areas:
- Engage with internal clients to identify performance gaps and development needs
- Develop and maintain soft skills learning material for online and face-to-face classroom-based learning.
- Delivery of face-to-face behavioural skills (Soft skills) programmes/workshops
Qualifications:
Required (not-negotiable):
- Bachelor’s degree in human resources, psychology, organizational development or related field
- Train-the-trainer or equivalent
Advantageous (nice to have):
- Skills development facilitator training
Experience:
Required (not-negotiable):
- 3-5 years designing and delivering online and face to face learning interventions.
- 3-5 years assessing organisational and/or departmental development needs and identifying applicable solutions to enhance performance and development.
Advantageous (nice to have):
- 2-3 years general experience in a medical environment
- 2-3 years graphic design experience
Knowledge:
Required (not-negotiable):
- Basic knowledge of Word
- Basic knowledge of Excel
- Knowledge of MS Outlook
- Knowledge of Powerpoint
Advantageous (nice-to-have):
- Knowledge of the Meditech system
Skills
Required (not-negotiable):
- Computer skills
? Basic use of computer technology.
- Communication skills
? Read, write and speak fluently in English.
- Presentation skills
? Delivers a presentation effectively on a given topic to a group with the intention of informing and/or influencing them.
- Negotiation skills
? To effectively explore a variety of options in order to obtain a win-win solution.
- Training skills
? Applies basic training techniques.
Advantageous (nice-to-have):
Work context and environment:
? No health and safety risks involved
? Travelling involved
? No protective clothing required
? Regular working hours (daytime)
? Overtime required
Desired Skills:
- designing and delivering online and face to face learning interventions
- assessing organisational and/or departmental development needs and identifying applicable solutions to enhance performance and development
- graphic design
- medical enviroment
- Word
- Excel
- Powerpoint
- MS Office
- MS Outlook
- Meditech system
- Communication skills
- Presentation skills
- Negotiation skills
- Training skills
- Designing of training material
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree