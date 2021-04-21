Learning and Development Facilitator (Training Department) – SM

Position: Learning and Development Facilitator (Training Department)
Location: Centurion
Salary: R 420 000 TCTC annually

Purpose of the position:

To effectively train employees on various Skills programmes in order to ensure competence. To design, develop, assess and moderate training material.

Key performance areas:

  • Engage with internal clients to identify performance gaps and development needs
  • Develop and maintain soft skills learning material for online and face-to-face classroom-based learning.
  • Delivery of face-to-face behavioural skills (Soft skills) programmes/workshops

Qualifications:
Required (not-negotiable):

  • Bachelor’s degree in human resources, psychology, organizational development or related field
  • Train-the-trainer or equivalent

Advantageous (nice to have):

  • Skills development facilitator training

Experience:
Required (not-negotiable):

  • 3-5 years designing and delivering online and face to face learning interventions.
  • 3-5 years assessing organisational and/or departmental development needs and identifying applicable solutions to enhance performance and development.

Advantageous (nice to have):

  • 2-3 years general experience in a medical environment
  • 2-3 years graphic design experience

Knowledge:
Required (not-negotiable):

  • Basic knowledge of Word
  • Basic knowledge of Excel
  • Knowledge of MS Outlook
  • Knowledge of Powerpoint

Advantageous (nice-to-have):

  • Knowledge of the Meditech system

Skills
Required (not-negotiable):

  • Computer skills
    ? Basic use of computer technology.
  • Communication skills
    ? Read, write and speak fluently in English.
  • Presentation skills
    ? Delivers a presentation effectively on a given topic to a group with the intention of informing and/or influencing them.
  • Negotiation skills
    ? To effectively explore a variety of options in order to obtain a win-win solution.
  • Training skills
    ? Applies basic training techniques.
    Advantageous (nice-to-have):
  • Training skills
    ? Applies basic training techniques.

Work context and environment:
? No health and safety risks involved
? Travelling involved
? No protective clothing required
? Regular working hours (daytime)
? Overtime required

