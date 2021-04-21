Market Risk Analyst at Bidvest Bank

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s)
FINANCE
Key Performance Area (KPA)
Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Cost Management
- Reduce operating costs through
o Minimal use of personal telephone calls
o Process efficiency
o Use e-mail where possible
o Use short dial codes for branches
o Provide suggestions for cost saving
o Maintain cost within budgets
CUSTOMER CENTRICITY
Key Performance Area (KPA)
Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Customer service
- Verifying trading calculations
- Providing daily cash information to the MD, FD, EWR, RM, ALCO and Dealers
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Key Performance Area (KPA)
Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Internal Processes
Prepare BA returns on a monthly basis BA300, BA330, BA700 and BA930
Prepare Asset & Liability reports (ALCO)
Economic Capital plan:
– Update Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP)
– Research on the ILAAP models
– Calculating RAROC
– Market Risk modeling based on mathematical & financial calculations
Reviewing, update & implement Policies.
Liquidity & Interest risk assumptions
Basel III:
– Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR),
– leverage ratio (LR),
– Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR),
– EVE and NII
– Fair value adjustment calculation,
– International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS 9)
– Yield curve
– Spreads
– Other Basel III Ratio
– Stress testing
– Back testing
Other Ad hoc tasks required
REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)
Minimum Ideal
Qualifications
- B Com Financial Management
- BSc Actuarial Science
- Master’s Degree
Experience
- 3 years’ experience in Market Risk
- 5 years’ experience in market risk management, treasury middle office management and banking or audit firms
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)
Minimum Ideal
Knowledge
- Sound knowledge of Basel II and III.
- Good general knowledge of Market Risk.
- Good finance; banking and economics understanding.
- Decent knowledge of mathematics and financial instruments.
- Good general knowledge of Opics Treasury system would be an advantage
Skills
- Computer literate
- Teamwork
- Communication
- Adaptability
- Accuracy/Attention to detail
- Planning/ Organising ability
- Ability to learn
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Be able to use initiative.
- Advanced Excel skills
- SQL,
- Visual Basics (VB) or R or SAS
Attitudes.
- Self-starter
- Pro-active
- Passionate about the business
- Assertiveness / Confidentiality / Cost conscious / Desire to provide the best
- Positive and friendly behavior at all times.
- Advanced Excel skills with financial modelling and quantitative modelling
- Back and Front Office experience would be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Basel II
- Basel III
- Knowledge Market Risk
- Finance Understanding
- Economics
- Banking
- Financial Instruments
- Mathematics
- Oipcs Treasury
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree