Market Risk Analyst at Bidvest Bank

Apr 21, 2021

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s)
FINANCE
Key Performance Area (KPA)
Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Cost Management

  • Reduce operating costs through

o Minimal use of personal telephone calls
o Process efficiency
o Use e-mail where possible
o Use short dial codes for branches
o Provide suggestions for cost saving
o Maintain cost within budgets

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY
Key Performance Area (KPA)
Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Customer service

  • Verifying trading calculations
  • Providing daily cash information to the MD, FD, EWR, RM, ALCO and Dealers

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Key Performance Area (KPA)
Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Internal Processes
Prepare BA returns on a monthly basis BA300, BA330, BA700 and BA930
Prepare Asset & Liability reports (ALCO)
Economic Capital plan:
– Update Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP)
– Research on the ILAAP models
– Calculating RAROC
– Market Risk modeling based on mathematical & financial calculations
Reviewing, update & implement Policies.
Liquidity & Interest risk assumptions
Basel III:
– Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR),
– leverage ratio (LR),
– Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR),
– EVE and NII
– Fair value adjustment calculation,
– International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS 9)
– Yield curve
– Spreads
– Other Basel III Ratio
– Stress testing
– Back testing
Other Ad hoc tasks required

REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)
Minimum Ideal

Qualifications

  • B Com Financial Management
  • BSc Actuarial Science
  • Master’s Degree

Experience

  • 3 years’ experience in Market Risk
  • 5 years’ experience in market risk management, treasury middle office management and banking or audit firms

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)
Minimum Ideal
Knowledge

  • Sound knowledge of Basel II and III.
  • Good general knowledge of Market Risk.
  • Good finance; banking and economics understanding.
  • Decent knowledge of mathematics and financial instruments.
  • Good general knowledge of Opics Treasury system would be an advantage

Skills

  • Computer literate
  • Teamwork
  • Communication
  • Adaptability
  • Accuracy/Attention to detail
  • Planning/ Organising ability
  • Ability to learn
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Be able to use initiative.
  • Advanced Excel skills
  • SQL,
  • Visual Basics (VB) or R or SAS

Attitudes.

  • Self-starter
  • Pro-active
  • Passionate about the business
  • Assertiveness / Confidentiality / Cost conscious / Desire to provide the best
  • Positive and friendly behavior at all times.
  • Advanced Excel skills with financial modelling and quantitative modelling
  • Back and Front Office experience would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Basel II
  • Basel III
  • Knowledge Market Risk
  • Finance Understanding
  • Economics
  • Banking
  • Financial Instruments
  • Mathematics
  • Oipcs Treasury

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position