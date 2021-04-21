Market Risk Analyst at Bidvest Bank

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s)

FINANCE

Key Performance Area (KPA)

Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Cost Management

Reduce operating costs through

o Minimal use of personal telephone calls

o Process efficiency

o Use e-mail where possible

o Use short dial codes for branches

o Provide suggestions for cost saving

o Maintain cost within budgets

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY

Key Performance Area (KPA)

Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Customer service

Verifying trading calculations

Providing daily cash information to the MD, FD, EWR, RM, ALCO and Dealers

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Key Performance Area (KPA)

Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Internal Processes

Prepare BA returns on a monthly basis BA300, BA330, BA700 and BA930

Prepare Asset & Liability reports (ALCO)

Economic Capital plan:

– Update Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP)

– Research on the ILAAP models

– Calculating RAROC

– Market Risk modeling based on mathematical & financial calculations

Reviewing, update & implement Policies.

Liquidity & Interest risk assumptions

Basel III:

– Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR),

– leverage ratio (LR),

– Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR),

– EVE and NII

– Fair value adjustment calculation,

– International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS 9)

– Yield curve

– Spreads

– Other Basel III Ratio

– Stress testing

– Back testing

Other Ad hoc tasks required

REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)

Minimum Ideal

Qualifications

B Com Financial Management

BSc Actuarial Science

Master’s Degree

Experience

3 years’ experience in Market Risk

5 years’ experience in market risk management, treasury middle office management and banking or audit firms

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)

Minimum Ideal

Knowledge

Sound knowledge of Basel II and III.

Good general knowledge of Market Risk.

Good finance; banking and economics understanding.

Decent knowledge of mathematics and financial instruments.

Good general knowledge of Opics Treasury system would be an advantage

Skills

Computer literate

Teamwork

Communication

Adaptability

Accuracy/Attention to detail

Planning/ Organising ability

Ability to learn

Ability to work under pressure.

Be able to use initiative.

Advanced Excel skills

SQL,

Visual Basics (VB) or R or SAS

Attitudes.

Self-starter

Pro-active

Passionate about the business

Assertiveness / Confidentiality / Cost conscious / Desire to provide the best

Positive and friendly behavior at all times.

Advanced Excel skills with financial modelling and quantitative modelling

Back and Front Office experience would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Basel II

Basel III

Knowledge Market Risk

Finance Understanding

Economics

Banking

Financial Instruments

Mathematics

Oipcs Treasury

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position