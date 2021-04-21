Medical Practice Receptionist

I am looking to interview an individual who has fantastic communication skills and proven telephone skills. This role will form part of specialist medical practice and thus will require some knowledge of how a medical practice is run.
2 to 3 years Reception experience essential
1 year within a medical practice
Excellent written and verbal English and Afrikaanse communication skills.
Desired Skills:
- medical practice
- medical reception
- Patient documentation
- Patient records
- Patient administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Highly specialized pediatric practice
Employer & Job Benefits:
- No benefits