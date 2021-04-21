Medical Practice Receptionist

I am looking to interview an individual who has fantastic communication skills and proven telephone skills. This role will form part of specialist medical practice and thus will require some knowledge of how a medical practice is run.

2 to 3 years Reception experience essential

1 year within a medical practice

Excellent written and verbal English and Afrikaanse communication skills.

Desired Skills:

medical practice

medical reception

Patient documentation

Patient records

Patient administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Highly specialized pediatric practice

Employer & Job Benefits:

No benefits

