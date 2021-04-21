Mid Level UI/UX Designer

A leading development agency is seeking a UI/UX Designer who has a good mixture of a creative and analytical brain who wants to make a difference in the tech sector. The ideal candidate enjoys problem-solving, thrives in a fast-growing tech environment and can manage complex projects.

Responsibilities:

Client management

System analysis, research, wireframing, prototyping

Finding creative solutions to complex web application challenges

Possible general graphic design work

Learn the development process, agile methodology and work in synergy with the development team

Manage time and deadlines and leading the team to efficient project delivery that meets our high-quality standards.

Work towards constantly improving our processes, brand, yourself and the team. We never want to stagnate and we expect our team to take ownership of where they can be pushing the company forward.

The ideal candidate will have:

An impressive digital portfolio showcasing prototypes that have that WOW factor

The ability to analyze a client’s vision, the problem they’re trying to solve, their end-users, their competitors, their budget, their minimal viable product, and how their system might scale

A passion for designing products with purpose and great user experience

Strong communication skills and can confidently explain UX decisions to clients and gather feedback

Degree from institutions like Red & Yellow, or AAA, Stellenbosch, UCT, Vega, CTCA, or relevant industry experience.

A knack for learning new concepts, team player, driven, self-managing, curious, and hungry to continuously improve

drive the culture, you reap what you sow, you get out what you put in so someone who wants to build a company that inspires them and raises the industry standard

Email your CV and digital portfolio showcasing prototypes that have that wow factor to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

UI

UX

UX Design

Visual Design

UI Design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading development agency

Learn more/Apply for this position