Mobile Partnerships SPM

Client based in Gauteng seeks the services of Mobile Partnerships SPM to build community and bring the world closer together via connectivity and access. Must be for a creative thinker to grow our partnerships across the African mobile landscape. This presents a unique opportunity for you to help the incumbent telco companies to develop leading mobile-social experiences. As the face of our brand,

Responsibilities

Your typical scope covers the below items:

Develop and help drive our mobile partner strategy to support the continued success

Support new partners through the launch process and liaise with the company;-Track, analyze, and communicate key quantitative metrics and develop and

Be a trusted contact for the company’s key mobile application partners

Act as an internal and external advocate for our mobile partners

Minimum Qualifications

Ideally carrying tertiary qualifications, you’ll have significant experience in the mobile industry – specifically recent experience directly in partnerships. We believe to succeed in this role, you’ll need to following attributes:

Creativity – your creativity coupled with in-depth market knowledge enable you to spot opportunities and build out a compelling proposition that offers mutual value.

Negotiation – negotiation skills help you navigate complex deals and understand legal language, thus you facilitate meaningful conversations that lead to closing deals.

Collaboration – you deliver through other people and teams cross-functionally (XFN) because you work hard to understand their priorities and build relationships. At the company, your internal partners will include Product, Engineering, Sales, Operations, Finance, Marketing, and Legal.

Influence – you can pitch effectively and appropriately engage the relevant XFN partners to help actually give life to those brilliant ideas.

Preferred Qualifications:

MBA

Experience in product management

Multiple languages

Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

Learn more/Apply for this position