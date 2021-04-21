Client based in Gauteng seeks the services of Mobile Partnerships SPM to build community and bring the world closer together via connectivity and access. Must be for a creative thinker to grow our partnerships across the African mobile landscape. This presents a unique opportunity for you to help the incumbent telco companies to develop leading mobile-social experiences. As the face of our brand,
Responsibilities
Your typical scope covers the below items:
- Develop and help drive our mobile partner strategy to support the continued success
- Support new partners through the launch process and liaise with the company;-Track, analyze, and communicate key quantitative metrics and develop and
- Be a trusted contact for the company’s key mobile application partners
- Act as an internal and external advocate for our mobile partners
Minimum Qualifications
Ideally carrying tertiary qualifications, you’ll have significant experience in the mobile industry – specifically recent experience directly in partnerships. We believe to succeed in this role, you’ll need to following attributes:
- Creativity – your creativity coupled with in-depth market knowledge enable you to spot opportunities and build out a compelling proposition that offers mutual value.
- Negotiation – negotiation skills help you navigate complex deals and understand legal language, thus you facilitate meaningful conversations that lead to closing deals.
- Collaboration – you deliver through other people and teams cross-functionally (XFN) because you work hard to understand their priorities and build relationships. At the company, your internal partners will include Product, Engineering, Sales, Operations, Finance, Marketing, and Legal.
- Influence – you can pitch effectively and appropriately engage the relevant XFN partners to help actually give life to those brilliant ideas.
Preferred Qualifications:
- MBA
- Experience in product management
- Multiple languages
Employer & Job Benefits:
- n/a