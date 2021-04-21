Multimedia / DTP Designer at Osiris Trading

The Multimedia / DTP Designer is responsible for producing all assigned marketing collateral both creatively and technically, working closely with the Creative Director, Senior Designer and all stakeholders in the business to ensure that creative outputs consistently fulfil business requirements and also drive the business in new and exciting directions. The Multimedia / DTP Designer specialises in taking the look and feel developed by the Designers and rolling them out to create original and memorable work across all digital platforms.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Interpret a developed look and feel and apply to all digital platforms
- Edit and resize existing collateral Create banners for Conversion, Retention, Affiliate, Brand, New Markets, Product and CSI
- Have a comprehensive understanding of the context for the content you are creating
- Take direction and guidance from the Senior Designer and Creative Director
- Work closely with a Copywriter to roll out campaigns as well as with the 5 HTML Designer, Art
- Directors and Multimedia / DTP Designers
- Deliver creative that is in line and compliant with the CI
- Work with Traffic to ensure deadlines are met
- Ensure languages are inserted correctly
- Stay up-to-date with industry developments and tools and ensure coding is correct and up to date
- Ensure that all links work
- Attend daily stand up meetings with the Senior Designer, Traffic Manager and Traffic Lead
- Develop fresh and original proactive work and come up with ideas beyond the brief
- Build and maintain effective relationships within the team as well all stakeholders in the business
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
- 3 year Diploma or Degree in Graphic Design or Advertising
- 5 years + experience in Design and Multimedia
- Proficient in Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, After Effects and Dreamweaver
- Digital and coding experience required
- Consistent high standard and quality of work with high attention to detail
- Good time management and problem solving skills
- High level of organisational skills and ability to prioritize
- Ability to handle multiple projects at a time and meet multiple deadlines in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Ability to be proactive and come up with ideas beyond the brief
- Team player
- Interest in sport essential
Desired Skills:
- Design
- DTP
- Multimedia
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Graphic / Print / Packaging Design
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our journey started in 1999 with a handful of brilliant individuals and some very big picture thinking.
Now, we are an ever-growing community of 400+ talented and exceptional people at the forefront of the vast and competitive world. Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver digital products (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc).
We are relentless in our passion for excellence and we always deliver the best to ensure that consumers get the thrilling, immersive experience they sign up for with our products.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Group Life Assurance
- Study Assistance
- Performance Bonus
- Flexitime
- Parking