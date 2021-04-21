Multimedia / DTP Designer at Osiris Trading

The Multimedia / DTP Designer is responsible for producing all assigned marketing collateral both creatively and technically, working closely with the Creative Director, Senior Designer and all stakeholders in the business to ensure that creative outputs consistently fulfil business requirements and also drive the business in new and exciting directions. The Multimedia / DTP Designer specialises in taking the look and feel developed by the Designers and rolling them out to create original and memorable work across all digital platforms.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Interpret a developed look and feel and apply to all digital platforms

Edit and resize existing collateral Create banners for Conversion, Retention, Affiliate, Brand, New Markets, Product and CSI

Have a comprehensive understanding of the context for the content you are creating

Take direction and guidance from the Senior Designer and Creative Director

Work closely with a Copywriter to roll out campaigns as well as with the 5 HTML Designer, Art

Directors and Multimedia / DTP Designers

Deliver creative that is in line and compliant with the CI

Work with Traffic to ensure deadlines are met

Ensure languages are inserted correctly

Stay up-to-date with industry developments and tools and ensure coding is correct and up to date

Ensure that all links work

Attend daily stand up meetings with the Senior Designer, Traffic Manager and Traffic Lead

Develop fresh and original proactive work and come up with ideas beyond the brief

Build and maintain effective relationships within the team as well all stakeholders in the business

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

3 year Diploma or Degree in Graphic Design or Advertising

5 years + experience in Design and Multimedia

Proficient in Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, After Effects and Dreamweaver

Digital and coding experience required

Consistent high standard and quality of work with high attention to detail

Good time management and problem solving skills

High level of organisational skills and ability to prioritize

Ability to handle multiple projects at a time and meet multiple deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to be proactive and come up with ideas beyond the brief

Team player

Interest in sport essential

Desired Skills:

Design

DTP

Multimedia

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Graphic / Print / Packaging Design

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our journey started in 1999 with a handful of brilliant individuals and some very big picture thinking.

Now, we are an ever-growing community of 400+ talented and exceptional people at the forefront of the vast and competitive world. Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver digital products (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc).

We are relentless in our passion for excellence and we always deliver the best to ensure that consumers get the thrilling, immersive experience they sign up for with our products.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

Study Assistance

Performance Bonus

Flexitime

Parking

