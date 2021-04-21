Oracle DBA at Parvana

Oracle DBA (Parvana)
About the Client:
- They are an established company looking to add to their experienced team of vibrant and dynamic people that are passionate about the products and solutions they locally build and offer to their customers.
They aim to improve communication efficiencies, curb wastage and identify overage with the long-term view to deliver continuous value within the communication environment.
Responsibilities:
- Providing software support and ensuring that applications are performing as expected.
- Ensuring application & database uptime.
- Performing feed completeness checks:
- MSC / GPRS / SMSC / USSD / AIR / SDP / CCN etc.
- Data quality checks and checking ETL / System dashboards / reports.
- Performing deployments and upgrades as well as implementing new systems.
- Troubleshooting problems and escalating as needed.
- Oracle database performance monitoring and troubleshooting.
- Windows performance monitoring and troubleshooting.
- Linux performance monitoring and troubleshooting.
- Communicate with clients on a daily basis.
Skills / Experience:
- Relevant experience, preferably in the telecommunication environment
- Experience working with the following:
- Oracle 11g/12c databases | Oracle SQL (intermediate)
- Oracle SQL Developer application
- Windows 2008/2012 (Installation / troubleshooting)
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux / Oracle Linux (Installation / troubleshooting)
- Office 365 | Basic networking (TCP/IP)
- Ability to interpret data / graphs & trends. Working experience in the following areas:
- Windows 2008 / 2012 servers
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux / Oracle Linux servers
- NetApp SAN storage | Oracle 11g/12c databases | CDRlive ETL software
- Tableau / Microsoft PowerBI / MicroStrategy BI reporting
- Experience in following would be beneficial:
- PL/SQL | Python | Visio | Greenplum databases
- Tableau / Microsoft PowerBI / MicroStrategy BI reporting & administration
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]