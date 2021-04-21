OT Cloud Enigeer

An International Mining Company has a 12 month contract available for an OT Cloud Engineer with the possibility of being renewed

To own stakeholder relationship and service delivery for technical systems and Industrial IT (IIT) / Operational

Technology (OT) services for their relevant sites and regions

– Azure automation & orchestration

– Azure Policy

– Creating and managing CI/CD pipelines using tools such as Azure DevOps (VSTS) to deploy infrastructure and applications

– ARM Templates

– Azure CLI/Powershell/JSON scripting

– Experience of version control systems such as Azure DevOps (VSTS) and Git

– Knowledge of deployment orchestration and configuration management tools (eg Jenkins, Chef, Puppet, Terraform, Kubernetes

– Working knowledge of Azure AD/Active Directory

– Working knowledge of Azure security principles across, web applications, networking, databases, etc

Learn more/Apply for this position