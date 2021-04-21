OT Implementation Technician – Projects

An International Mining Company has a 12 month contract position available with the possibility of renewal for a OT Implementation Technician

Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff

Stay abreast of advances in technology, especially Industrial IT (OT) Networking

Review project activities for compliance with procedures and standards.

Play a lead role in the development and implementation of Systems in area of responsibility.

Contributing to technical strategy, policy and procedures for IM.

Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.

Reporting on progress/issues to management and users.

Monitoring and responding to issues.

Delivering on project plans.

Technician training and skill transfers

Analysis of current and future processes/systems.

Perform additional duties as assigned by management.

Maintain professionalism, good attitude and appropriate behavior with IIT personnel, clients and vendors.

Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.

Server 2016 & 2016 Experience

Windows 10 desktop support

Cisco switch Configuration

Wireless technology experience

A+, N+, or equivalent essential

Cisco qualifications advantageous

RF qualifications advantageous

MCSE/MCSA/MCITP Must Have

Dell/HP certification advantageous

Security certification – advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position