OT Implementation Technician – Projects

Apr 21, 2021

An International Mining Company has a 12 month contract position available with the possibility of renewal for a OT Implementation Technician

  • Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff
  • Stay abreast of advances in technology, especially Industrial IT (OT) Networking
  • Review project activities for compliance with procedures and standards.
  • Play a lead role in the development and implementation of Systems in area of responsibility.
  • Contributing to technical strategy, policy and procedures for IM.
  • Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.
  • Reporting on progress/issues to management and users.
  • Monitoring and responding to issues.
  • Delivering on project plans.
  • Technician training and skill transfers
  • Analysis of current and future processes/systems.
  • Perform additional duties as assigned by management.
  • Maintain professionalism, good attitude and appropriate behavior with IIT personnel, clients and vendors.
  • Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.
  • Server 2016 & 2016 Experience
  • Windows 10 desktop support
  • Cisco switch Configuration
  • Wireless technology experience
  • A+, N+, or equivalentessential
  • Cisco qualifications advantageous
  • RF qualifications advantageous
  • MCSE/MCSA/MCITPMust Have
  • Dell/HP certification advantageous
  • Security certification – advantageous

