OT Implementation Technician – Projects

An International Mining Company has a 12 month contract position available with the possibility of renewal for a OT Implementation Technician
- Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff
- Stay abreast of advances in technology, especially Industrial IT (OT) Networking
- Review project activities for compliance with procedures and standards.
- Play a lead role in the development and implementation of Systems in area of responsibility.
- Contributing to technical strategy, policy and procedures for IM.
- Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.
- Reporting on progress/issues to management and users.
- Monitoring and responding to issues.
- Delivering on project plans.
- Technician training and skill transfers
- Analysis of current and future processes/systems.
- Perform additional duties as assigned by management.
- Maintain professionalism, good attitude and appropriate behavior with IIT personnel, clients and vendors.
- Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.
- Server 2016 & 2016 Experience
- Windows 10 desktop support
- Cisco switch Configuration
- Wireless technology experience
- A+, N+, or equivalentessential
- Cisco qualifications advantageous
- RF qualifications advantageous
- MCSE/MCSA/MCITPMust Have
- Dell/HP certification advantageous
- Security certification – advantageous