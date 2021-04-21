*Please send a detailed and updated word formated cv which must include availability, reasons for leaving each employer, current / last earning salary and salary reqirements.
Only those that have installed payroll systems from inception will be considered. Compentency testing will be conducted on suitable applicants.*
PURPOSE OF ROLE
Provide a professional consulting service ensuring accurate payroll service delivery, excellent customer service and meeting of agreed SLAs.
QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE
A ‘Business Administration’ qualification / 1-year Diploma in Payroll / National Diploma in Taxation would be an advantage. The incumbent should come from an accounting and financial background.
Critically required experience:
5 years + experience as a Payroll Consultant with proven ability to problem solve in the payroll and HR space.
SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE:
- 3 – 5yrs experience managing a payroll team with multiple monthly & weekly payrolls.
- An understanding and knowledge of Statutory / Legislative requirements to ensure payroll compliance.
- Computer Literate on Microsoft Office with Advanced Excel skills.
- Payroll systems experience – building and changing payrolls not just processing
COMPETENCIES:
- Strong Communication skills with ability to communicate with Senior Management /Executives.
- Ability to build both internal and external relationships with a customer service ethos.
- Function as a Team Member & Leader (Supporting, Motivating and Managing).
- Strong analytical skills & high attention to detail.
- Able to operate in high pressure environment.
- Goal orientated to meet company objectives.
- Problem solver.
Key Performance Areas:
No 1 – Payroll Consulting
- Perform demonstration of payroll system to potential clients highlighting services offered to facilitate decision making process.
No2 – Payroll Takes Ons
- Project Manage new client Payroll take-ons.
- Obtain / review & analyse client policies & procedures to ensure in line with legislation.
- Set-up policy + payroll requirements with client in terms of company parameters.
No3 – Payroll Parallel / Go live process
- Obtain clients in-house current payroll data to run parallel run for sign off.
- Provide data to Administrator to capture to payroll.
- Run Payroll Test run -Balance to client’s payroll/s – Identify anomalies – Escalate and resolve.
- Obtain client sign off of Test run results. and Obtain GO LIVE decision and hand over day to day operation.
No4 – Payroll Processing
- Monitor client e-mail instructions / requests and ensure correct actions taken by Administrator. Manage monthly and weekly payroll processing: – Ensure payroll data has been captured correctly .
No5 – Maintain Payroll System
- Ensure payroll system is maintained / up to date with legislative changes by administrator as and when required.
No6 – Mid / Year End Processes
- December / January: Define plan for December / January processing/ shut down period with client and implement with payroll administrator/s.
- Update client Payroll calendars for new tax year and obtain sign off from client for implementation.
- Manage and Oversee the TAX Mid-Year / End-Year procedures as well as the TAX Submissions (from resolving queries through to ensuring the submission of EMP501 and tax certificates easifile).
No7 – Team Leadership + Customer Service
- INTERNAL TEAM: Ensure team members are competent to perform their role and held accountable for non-performance when required / applicable. Lead and motivate your team.
- CUSTOMER SERVICE: Ensure a strong ‘Customer focused service’ is delivered to clients as well as internal staff.
- TEAM WORKING + LEADERSHIP: Operate as a team member within the broader payroll / and administration support teams. Identify / initiate Continuous Improvement opportunities to improve customer service / grow the business.
No8 – Reporting
- Make sure required reports are provided to client on time and accurately(Test reports;Final reportsand Finance reports).
- Set up specialised reports on request for client.
- Proactively identify client needs and communicate internally where these are best fulfilled by another department e.g finance
General Info:
- Some travel may be required for business purposes.
- Company currently subject to Covid-19 OHSA requirements. Candidate expected to adhere to all policies.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Payroll Processing
- Attention to detail
- Analytical And Problem Solving
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
The employer is a Payroll, Human Resources, and Accounting Services company.