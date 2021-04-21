Payroll Consultant

Apr 21, 2021

*Please send a detailed and updated word formated cv which must include availability, reasons for leaving each employer, current / last earning salary and salary reqirements.

Only those that have installed payroll systems from inception will be considered. Compentency testing will be conducted on suitable applicants.*

PURPOSE OF ROLE
Provide a professional consulting service ensuring accurate payroll service delivery, excellent customer service and meeting of agreed SLAs.

QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE
A ‘Business Administration’ qualification / 1-year Diploma in Payroll / National Diploma in Taxation would be an advantage. The incumbent should come from an accounting and financial background.

Critically required experience:
5 years + experience as a Payroll Consultant with proven ability to problem solve in the payroll and HR space.

SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE:

  • 3 – 5yrs experience managing a payroll team with multiple monthly & weekly payrolls.
  • An understanding and knowledge of Statutory / Legislative requirements to ensure payroll compliance.
  • Computer Literate on Microsoft Office with Advanced Excel skills.
  • Payroll systems experience – building and changing payrolls not just processing

COMPETENCIES:

  • Strong Communication skills with ability to communicate with Senior Management /Executives.
  • Ability to build both internal and external relationships with a customer service ethos.
  • Function as a Team Member & Leader (Supporting, Motivating and Managing).
  • Strong analytical skills & high attention to detail.
  • Able to operate in high pressure environment.
  • Goal orientated to meet company objectives.
  • Problem solver.

Key Performance Areas:
No 1 – Payroll Consulting

  • Perform demonstration of payroll system to potential clients highlighting services offered to facilitate decision making process.

No2 – Payroll Takes Ons

  • Project Manage new client Payroll take-ons.
  • Obtain / review & analyse client policies & procedures to ensure in line with legislation.
  • Set-up policy + payroll requirements with client in terms of company parameters.

No3 – Payroll Parallel / Go live process

  • Obtain clients in-house current payroll data to run parallel run for sign off.
  • Provide data to Administrator to capture to payroll.
  • Run Payroll Test run -Balance to client’s payroll/s – Identify anomalies – Escalate and resolve.
  • Obtain client sign off of Test run results. and Obtain GO LIVE decision and hand over day to day operation.

No4 – Payroll Processing

  • Monitor client e-mail instructions / requests and ensure correct actions taken by Administrator. Manage monthly and weekly payroll processing: – Ensure payroll data has been captured correctly .

No5 – Maintain Payroll System

  • Ensure payroll system is maintained / up to date with legislative changes by administrator as and when required.

No6 – Mid / Year End Processes

  • December / January: Define plan for December / January processing/ shut down period with client and implement with payroll administrator/s.
  • Update client Payroll calendars for new tax year and obtain sign off from client for implementation.
  • Manage and Oversee the TAX Mid-Year / End-Year procedures as well as the TAX Submissions (from resolving queries through to ensuring the submission of EMP501 and tax certificates easifile).

No7 – Team Leadership + Customer Service

  • INTERNAL TEAM: Ensure team members are competent to perform their role and held accountable for non-performance when required / applicable. Lead and motivate your team.
  • CUSTOMER SERVICE: Ensure a strong ‘Customer focused service’ is delivered to clients as well as internal staff.
  • TEAM WORKING + LEADERSHIP: Operate as a team member within the broader payroll / and administration support teams. Identify / initiate Continuous Improvement opportunities to improve customer service / grow the business.

No8 – Reporting

  • Make sure required reports are provided to client on time and accurately(Test reports;Final reportsand Finance reports).
  • Set up specialised reports on request for client.
  • Proactively identify client needs and communicate internally where these are best fulfilled by another department e.g finance

General Info:

  • Some travel may be required for business purposes.
  • Company currently subject to Covid-19 OHSA requirements. Candidate expected to adhere to all policies.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Payroll Processing
  • Attention to detail
  • Analytical And Problem Solving

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

The employer is a Payroll, Human Resources, and Accounting Services company.

Learn more/Apply for this position