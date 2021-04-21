Payroll Consultant

*Please send a detailed and updated word formated cv which must include availability, reasons for leaving each employer, current / last earning salary and salary reqirements.

Only those that have installed payroll systems from inception will be considered. Compentency testing will be conducted on suitable applicants.*

PURPOSE OF ROLE

Provide a professional consulting service ensuring accurate payroll service delivery, excellent customer service and meeting of agreed SLAs.

QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE

A ‘Business Administration’ qualification / 1-year Diploma in Payroll / National Diploma in Taxation would be an advantage. The incumbent should come from an accounting and financial background.

Critically required experience:

5 years + experience as a Payroll Consultant with proven ability to problem solve in the payroll and HR space.

SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE:

3 – 5yrs experience managing a payroll team with multiple monthly & weekly payrolls.

An understanding and knowledge of Statutory / Legislative requirements to ensure payroll compliance.

Computer Literate on Microsoft Office with Advanced Excel skills.

Payroll systems experience – building and changing payrolls not just processing

COMPETENCIES:

Strong Communication skills with ability to communicate with Senior Management /Executives.

Ability to build both internal and external relationships with a customer service ethos.

Function as a Team Member & Leader (Supporting, Motivating and Managing).

Strong analytical skills & high attention to detail.

Able to operate in high pressure environment.

Goal orientated to meet company objectives.

Problem solver.

Key Performance Areas:

No 1 – Payroll Consulting

Perform demonstration of payroll system to potential clients highlighting services offered to facilitate decision making process.

No2 – Payroll Takes Ons

Project Manage new client Payroll take-ons.

Obtain / review & analyse client policies & procedures to ensure in line with legislation.

Set-up policy + payroll requirements with client in terms of company parameters.

No3 – Payroll Parallel / Go live process

Obtain clients in-house current payroll data to run parallel run for sign off.

Provide data to Administrator to capture to payroll.

Run Payroll Test run -Balance to client’s payroll/s – Identify anomalies – Escalate and resolve.

Obtain client sign off of Test run results. and Obtain GO LIVE decision and hand over day to day operation.

No4 – Payroll Processing

Monitor client e-mail instructions / requests and ensure correct actions taken by Administrator. Manage monthly and weekly payroll processing: – Ensure payroll data has been captured correctly .

No5 – Maintain Payroll System

Ensure payroll system is maintained / up to date with legislative changes by administrator as and when required.

No6 – Mid / Year End Processes

December / January: Define plan for December / January processing/ shut down period with client and implement with payroll administrator/s.

Update client Payroll calendars for new tax year and obtain sign off from client for implementation.

Manage and Oversee the TAX Mid-Year / End-Year procedures as well as the TAX Submissions (from resolving queries through to ensuring the submission of EMP501 and tax certificates easifile).

No7 – Team Leadership + Customer Service

INTERNAL TEAM: Ensure team members are competent to perform their role and held accountable for non-performance when required / applicable. Lead and motivate your team.

CUSTOMER SERVICE: Ensure a strong ‘Customer focused service’ is delivered to clients as well as internal staff.

TEAM WORKING + LEADERSHIP: Operate as a team member within the broader payroll / and administration support teams. Identify / initiate Continuous Improvement opportunities to improve customer service / grow the business.

No8 – Reporting

Make sure required reports are provided to client on time and accurately(Test reports;Final reportsand Finance reports).

Set up specialised reports on request for client.

Proactively identify client needs and communicate internally where these are best fulfilled by another department e.g finance

General Info:

Some travel may be required for business purposes.

Company currently subject to Covid-19 OHSA requirements. Candidate expected to adhere to all policies.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Payroll Processing

Attention to detail

Analytical And Problem Solving

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

The employer is a Payroll, Human Resources, and Accounting Services company.

Learn more/Apply for this position