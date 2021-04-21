PHP Software Engineer

We are looking for an Intermediate PHP Developer for a client in the CPT CBD area.
Requirements:
Desired Skills:
- Sc. Computer Science / Similar qualification
- 3+ years’ experience
- Solid experience using PHP and a popular framework such as: Laravel / CodeIgniter.
- Solid experience with MySQL
- SQL queries
- HTML5
- CSS3
- JavaScript and
- jQuery and SASS experience will be beneficial.
- Residing in CPT OR willing to relocate from other provinces in South Africa.
About The Employer:
