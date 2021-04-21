PHP Software Engineer

Apr 21, 2021

We are looking for an Intermediate PHP Developer for a client in the CPT CBD area.

If this sounds like you, keep reading, this might be the opportunity you’ve been looking for!

Requirements:

Desired Skills:

  • Sc. Computer Science / Similar qualification
  • 3+ years’ experience
  • Solid experience using PHP and a popular framework such as: Laravel / CodeIgniter.
  • Solid experience with MySQL
  • SQL queries
  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • JavaScript and
  • jQuery and SASS experience will be beneficial.
  • Residing in CPT OR willing to relocate from other provinces in South Africa.

About The Employer:

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

