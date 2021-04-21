PRODUCTION MANAGER AGRICULTURE – WESTERN CAPE – MARKET RELATED SALARY
Global company requires an experienced Production Manager for their operation in Cape Town. Experience managing planting, fertilizing, harvesting and packing of grapes or citrus.
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- production
- management
- agriculture
- agricultural
- fertilizing
- harvesting
- packing
- planting
- operations
- farming
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
