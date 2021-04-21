QA Testing Team Lead – Cape Town – Up to R480k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A non-profit social enterprise with extensive experience building solutions and innovations that solve the global youth unemployment challenge currently seeks the services of a QA Testing Team Leader.

As a QA Testing Team Leader, you will work with the Head of Quality, as well as the delivery teams, to ensure that all client requirement are translated into executional delivery processes that deliver exceptional output and support against these requirements on time and in budget.

The incumbent should have both team leader and the relevant/ detailed technical experience to assist with all delivery and execution aspects within the department.

Requirements:

4+ years formal software testing experience

2+ years SQL experience (MS SQL or MySQL)

2+ years API testing (Postman, JMeter SOAPUI or similar)

1+ year working with Cloud platforms

1+ year working with repository tools like Github, GitLab etc

2+ years’ experience on Test Management Tools (Jira, MS TFS, Azure Devops, Quality

Centre or similar)

ISTQB Foundation certified

Advantageous: Experience with web automation testing tools (Selenium or similar)

Responsibilities:

Manual Testing (feature and regression)

Creation of and executing test cases and test plans (feature and regression testing)

Reviewing of test cases

Ensuring team members adhere to client specific QA standards and processes.

Identify, log and analyse and track defects through to resolution.

Collaborate with team members to improve the test process and framework.

Participation in Scrum ceremonies

Prepare and present Test Status reports to management and external clients.

Training and mentoring QA interns in QA methodology, standards, and best practice

Contribute to improvements in the QA process.

Contributing to team’s KPAs and performance appraisals

Manage multiple backlogs across multiple clients.

Coordinate, manage and assist with QA testing work delivery on various client projects, adhering to client SDLC/delivery framework.

