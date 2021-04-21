Quality Assurance Manager

An exciting opportunity exists for a Quality Assurance Manager in the manufacturing sector.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for implementation and maintenance of the ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems at the Manufacturing Plant

Manage Lean roll out for Quality

Implement quality assurance strategies to achieve quality output targets

Plan, lead and control an effective Quality Assurance department

Develop and track metrics / KPI’s for Quality performance for the Plant

Develop and manage staff to meet the Quality requirements for the Plant

Develop and manage budgets for the QA department

Analyse Supplier performance and conduct/support Supplier process audits

Investigate and resolve Customer concerns for the Plant

Investigate warranty claims and submit reports to Customers for the Plant

Report out on quality KPI’s with improvement plans and corrective actions

Manage the Warranty Claims Process for Plant manufacturing issues

Adhere to all EHS and housekeeping requirements

Adhere to Duty of Care Policy at all times

Requirements:

Grade 12 Certificate

B.Sc. or B.Eng. in Engineering or related technical discipline

Management qualification

Minimum of 5 years Quality Management experience

Manufacturing technology knowledge

Experience with Six Sigma/Lean/problem solving methodologies and formal PPAP release process

Control of non-conforming products

Budgeting experience

ISO 9001 Competent

Procedure and technical writing skills related to quality systems

Skilled within the disciplines of probability and statistics, performance metrics and reporting

Good knowledge and understanding of Lean principles and ISO 9001

