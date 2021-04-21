An exciting opportunity exists for a Quality Assurance Manager in the manufacturing sector.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for implementation and maintenance of the ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems at the Manufacturing Plant
- Manage Lean roll out for Quality
- Implement quality assurance strategies to achieve quality output targets
- Plan, lead and control an effective Quality Assurance department
- Develop and track metrics / KPI’s for Quality performance for the Plant
- Develop and manage staff to meet the Quality requirements for the Plant
- Develop and manage budgets for the QA department
- Analyse Supplier performance and conduct/support Supplier process audits
- Investigate and resolve Customer concerns for the Plant
- Investigate warranty claims and submit reports to Customers for the Plant
- Report out on quality KPI’s with improvement plans and corrective actions
- Manage the Warranty Claims Process for Plant manufacturing issues
- Adhere to all EHS and housekeeping requirements
- Adhere to Duty of Care Policy at all times
Requirements:
- Grade 12 Certificate
- B.Sc. or B.Eng. in Engineering or related technical discipline
- Management qualification
- Minimum of 5 years Quality Management experience
- Manufacturing technology knowledge
- Experience with Six Sigma/Lean/problem solving methodologies and formal PPAP release process
- Control of non-conforming products
- Budgeting experience
- ISO 9001 Competent
- Procedure and technical writing skills related to quality systems
- Skilled within the disciplines of probability and statistics, performance metrics and reporting
- Good knowledge and understanding of Lean principles and ISO 9001
Should you not have been contacted within two weeks consider your application unsuccessful.
