Quality Assurance Manager

Apr 21, 2021

An exciting opportunity exists for a Quality Assurance Manager in the manufacturing sector.

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for implementation and maintenance of the ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems at the Manufacturing Plant
  • Manage Lean roll out for Quality
  • Implement quality assurance strategies to achieve quality output targets
  • Plan, lead and control an effective Quality Assurance department
  • Develop and track metrics / KPI’s for Quality performance for the Plant
  • Develop and manage staff to meet the Quality requirements for the Plant
  • Develop and manage budgets for the QA department
  • Analyse Supplier performance and conduct/support Supplier process audits
  • Investigate and resolve Customer concerns for the Plant
  • Investigate warranty claims and submit reports to Customers for the Plant
  • Report out on quality KPI’s with improvement plans and corrective actions
  • Manage the Warranty Claims Process for Plant manufacturing issues
  • Adhere to all EHS and housekeeping requirements
  • Adhere to Duty of Care Policy at all times

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 Certificate
  • B.Sc. or B.Eng. in Engineering or related technical discipline
  • Management qualification
  • Minimum of 5 years Quality Management experience
  • Manufacturing technology knowledge
  • Experience with Six Sigma/Lean/problem solving methodologies and formal PPAP release process
  • Control of non-conforming products
  • Budgeting experience
  • ISO 9001 Competent
  • Procedure and technical writing skills related to quality systems
  • Skilled within the disciplines of probability and statistics, performance metrics and reporting
  • Good knowledge and understanding of Lean principles and ISO 9001

Should you not have been contacted within two weeks consider your application unsuccessful.

