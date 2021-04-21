Quantitative Analyst – Johannesburg

One of our long-standing clients in the Banking Industry is currently looking for a Quantitative Analyst, based at their offices in Johannesburg. Purpose To contribute to the development and maintenance of best practice models and assessment strategies in line with regulations (where applicable) in order to facilitate world class risk management.

Education and Experience Required:

Desired Skills:

At least 1 year experience in Quantitative Analytics / Statistical Modelling / Data Analysis

Degree in Mathematics/Statistics/Accounting Science/ Science/Engineering/ Computer Science.

About The Employer:

